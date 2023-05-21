BASEBALL

Regionals

No. 6 Severance 3, No. 27 Discovery Canyon 2

The Thunder lost the opening contest of their regional tournament and were eliminated from the postseason.

The Thunder tied the matchup in the top of the fifth and trail 2-0 through four innings.

Severance scored its final run in the bottom of the sixth to secure the win.

Ty Peters had a double for the Thunder and Cameron Kittridge had a game-high three hits.

Both Lewis-Palmer and The Classical Academy had their games postponed until Sunday.

Regular season finales

Palmer Ridge 8, Discovery Canyon 7 (8)

The Bears tallied 13 hits in their tilt against the Thunder and staved off Discovery Canyon’s rally.

Tate Gargasz, Austin Rees, Luke Brown each hit a home run for the Bears.

Nate Singleton and Cameron Kittridge both went yard for the Thunder.

Lewis-Palmer 16, Widefield 6

The final score in the Rangers’ last contest matched their record to close the year. The Rangers posted 12 runs in the opening inning and Danny Cook along with John Raine each hit home runs.

Pueblo County 7, Classical Academy 2

The Titans closed the regular season with a home loss against the Hornets and dropped to 11-8 for the year.

CJ Mullen hit a homer and had the Titans’ lone RBI of the game.

TRACK & FIELD

The Classical Academy boys team scored 109 points to win the Class 3A boys title.

This marks the boys sixth state track and field championship and the team’s first since 2014.

The Titans scored in all but four of 18 events - discus, pole vault, 4x400 relay and the open four.

Jordan Wenger won the triple jump at 47 feet, seven-and-a-half inches and finished first in the high jump at 6-8.

Matthew Edwards won the 3,200 at 9 minutes, 20.88 seconds and finished third in the mile at 4:19.18.

On the girls’ side, the Titans finished as runners-up with 77 points.

The Titans’ best finish came in the pole vault where they had three placers.

Anna Willis placed second at 11-0, Elyse Riley finished tied for fifth with a mark of 9-6 and Lily Tesar finished eighth at 9-6 - a tiebreaker placed Tesar outside of a three-way tie for fifth.

The Titans scored in 13 of 19 events including: the 4x800, 4x200 sprint medley relay, mile, 800, 400, 300 hurdles, 100 hurdles, 200 and 100.

For Palmer Ridge, the girls placed sixth with 36 points.

Gigi German placed first in the discus at 135-9 to score 10 points for the Bears and Kylie Mayer finished fourth at 119-1.

Sophia Edwards and Linda Gustafson finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the pole vault.

Palmer Ridge also scored in the shot put, 4x8 and 4x2.

The boys finished 12th with 24 points and scored in the discus, shot put, 3200 and 1600.

Caleb Dall (discus) and Jacob Bach (3200) both finished second in their events to earn eight points for the Bears.

Discovery Canyon relays gave the girls points with the 4x1, 4x2 and 4x8 bringing their total to 21 points for 14th place.

The boys placed 17th with 16.5 points and scored in the pole vault, high jump and discus.

George Bristol had the Thunder’s top placement and tied for third in the pole vault to earn 6.5 points.

Lewis-Palmer boys finished 16th with 18.5 points and Osita Agbo earned 16.5 points in the long, triple and high jump. The 4x800 earned two points for the Rangers.

The girls 4x800 earned all four points for the Rangers to place 26th.