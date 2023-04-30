A roundup of this past weeks sports action.

BASEBALL

Discovery Canyon 15, Woodland Park 0

The Thunder earned their first shutout victory since April 12, 2019 when they defeated Woodland Park. Cameron Kittridge, Cole Teltschik, Aiden Aubain and Hugh Tarpenning each had homers.

Lewis-Palmer 14, Cheyenne Mountain 10

The Rangers scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to build a cushion against Cheyenne Mountain and earn the win. Matt Rhoades had two home runs.

Air Academy 5, Discovery Canyon 3

Chase Ambuehl, Cameron Kittridge and Jake Cody earned all three hits for the Thunder and Cody led his team with two RBI.

Cheyenne Mountain 11, Lewis-Palmer 3

The Red-Tailed Hawks handed the Rangers their largest loss of the season and dropped them to 12-4. Matt Rhoades continued his impressive play and led the Rangers with two RBI and a homer.

Lutheran 12, Palmer Ridge 8

The Bears allowed their second-most runs in a game this season and dropped their fifth consecutive contest.

Palmer Ridge 1, Lutheran 0

Luke Brown’s run in the sixth inning propelled the Bears to their first victory in six tries and helped them improve to 5-10 this season.

Falcon 7, Classical Academy 0

The Titans suffered their first shut out of the season and have lost their last two contests.

Pueblo South 5, Classical Academy 2

The Titans held a 1-0 lead after five innings, but the Colts erupted for five runs in the sixth to push them past the Titans.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Palmer Ridge 15, Cheyenne Mountain 12

Natalie Jansky led the Bears with five goals in Palmer Ridge’s fifth consecutive victory. Molly Suding and Amara Langstaff each added three goals.

Palmer Ridge 9, Rock Canyon 8

The Bears squeaked past the Jaguars to earn their sixth win in a row. Natalie Jansky led the Bears with three goals.

Goals: Natalie Jansky 3, Amara Langstaff 2, Laine Satterlee 2, Lilliana Montano, Molly Suding

Assists: Sydney Shin, Langstaff

Saves: Heather Hawkins 9

Palmer Ridge 19, Northfield 8

The Bears won for the seventh consecutive time and got a game-high six goals from Natalie Jansky.

Goals: PR: Natalie Jansky 6, Molly Suding 4, Amara Langstaff 3, Lilliana Montano 2, Laine Satterlee 2, Aalia Renteria

Assists: Langstaff 3, Montano 2, Jansky 2, Renteria

Saves: PR: Heather Hawkins 5

BOYS LACROSSE

Lewis-Palmer 14, Heritage 1

The Rangers streak grew to six in a row following their second consecutive double-digit victory.

Lewis-Palmer 10, Pine Creek 7

The Rangers have now won seven in a row and earned the inaugural Front Range Battle trophy. The Rangers trailed 4-3 at half but outscored the Eagles 6-4 in the second half to improve to 7-7.

GIRLS TENNIS

Discovery Canyon 7, Falcon 0

The Thunder made swift work of the opposition and didn’t allow a Falcon player to earn more than one game victory in the matchup.

Palmer Ridge 6, Vanguard 1

Alexis Ellison won a three-set thriller 7-6(7-2), 5-7, 10-5 at No. 1 singles and Ulla Schultz followed with a 6-4, 4-6, 10-7 victory at No. 2 singles to help the Bears defeat Vanguard.

Palmer Ridge 4, Denver South 3

The Rangers won two of three, three-set matches against Denver South and swept singles competition against the Ravens.

Lewis-Palmer 7, Highlands Ranch 0

The Rangers won six of their seven matches in straight sets. Ellie Ackerman and Kate Oliger’s 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 win at No. 3 doubles allowed the Rangers to complete the sweep.

Discovery Canyon 5, Evergreen 2

The Thunder finished all matches in two sets against Evergreen and won their fourth consecutive competition.

Lewis-Palmer 7, Liberty 0

Tayla Heritsch and Alex Milner’s 6-4, 7-6(7-3) victory at No. 1 doubles kept the Rangers’ sweep intact as all other competitors earned wins in straight sets.

Mullen 6, Discovery Canyon 1

Ashleigh Sincock and Caroline Marshall’s 6-2, 7-6(8-6) win at No. 2 doubles helped give the Thunder their only win of the match against Mullen.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lewis-Palmer 1, Air Academy 0

Lewis-Palmer earned its sixth shut-out victory of the season and its second in a row as freshman Carly Sharratt’s goal in the 55th minute gave the Rangers the win.

Goals: Carly Sharratt

Saves: Rylee Cudney 6

Classical Academy 10, Sand Creek 0

Katerina Smetana scored a single-game career-best five goals against the Scorpions as the Titans earned their fourth consecutive win.

Goals: Smetana 5, Mairin Carpenter, Alaina Bonacquista, Chloe Haerr, Demitra Mcclure, Lizzy Richins

Assists: Emilina Schmidt 2, Mcclure 2, Carpenter, Emma Campbell, Bonacquista Haerr

Saves: Heidi Nielsen 2

Discovery Canyon 2, Air Academy 1

The Thunder netted a pair of first-half goals to build a cushion against the Kadets to secure the victory.

Goals: DC: Charly Lever, Camryn Lindsay; AA: Keelin Wittkamp

Assists: DC: Meghan Lindell; AA: Mackenzie Brown

Cheyenne Mountain 4, Lewis-Palmer 1

Cheyenne Brian netted a goal for the Rangers in the second half, but the Red-Tailed Hawks’ three-goal barrage in the final 40 minutes broke Lewis-Palmer’s three-game win streak.

Lutheran 1, Palmer Ridge 0

The Lions scored a goal in the 67th minute to send the Bears to 5-5 this season and their third loss in a row.

Saves: PR: Avery Falk 5; Kendra Schlacter 3

Air Academy 3, Classical Academy 1

Both teams scored all their goals in the second half of the match, but the Kadets triple the Titans’ output and dropped TCA to 7-5 this season.

Goals: AA: Makenna Agrimson 2, Alexis Boyd

Assists: AA: Sydney Stinson, Olivia Chura, Carly Cox

Discovery Canyon 2, Palmer Ridge 1

The Bears led 1-0 after the first 40 minutes of the match. But the Thunder stormed back in the second half with a pair of goals to seal the win and earn their second win in a row.

BOYS SWIMMING

Discovery Canyon 85, Cheyenne Mountain 85

The Thunder and Red-Tailed Hawks finished tied despite Discovery Canyon earning first place in nine of 12 events.

Air Academy 104, Lewis-Palmer 82

The Rangers earned six, first-place finishes against the Kadets, but Air Academy’s strong performance helped stave off Lewis-Palmer’s efforts.

TRACK & FIELD

Cougar Classic Invitational

Discovery Canyon had a handful of its team stay home and placed eighth on the girls’ side with 34 points while the boys finished ninth with 23.5 points.

Ram Charger Invitational

Discovery Canyon’s boys earned 71.5 points to place fifth at the stacked meet while the girls earned 47.83 to earn fifth.

Liberty Bell Invitational

The Lewis-Palmer boys managed 19 points in Littleton to place 14th and the girls scored 14 to place 22nd at the event.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Discovery Canyon 3, Cheyenne Mountain

The Thunder earned their fifth consecutive victory after a 25-13, 25-21, 26-24 victory against the Red-Tailed Hawks.

Discovery Canyon 3, James Irwin 0

Discovery Canyon’s win streak moved to seven after a 25-14, 25-10, 25-21 victory on the road.