FORMER PALMER RIDGE STAR QB EVANS UPDATE
Ty Evans, who led Palmer Ridge to back-to-back state football championships, is one of six quarterbacks listed on the North Carolina State website.
Evans will wear No. 15 this season for the Wolfpack. He wore No. 18 for Palmer Ridge.
Coming out of high school, Evans was ranked as the No. 1 recruit in Colorado and the No. 18 pro-style quarterback nationally by Rivals.com. He was the No. 2 recruit in Colorado and the No. 16 pro-style quarterback nationally by 247Sports.com.
TILLOTSON SIGHTING
Lewis-Palmer High School alum Paul Tillotson, now a red-shirt sophomore pitcher for the University of Nebraska, appeared in only nine games this season for Nebraska, but one of them was against Michigan on May 25 during the Big Ten Tournament.
The right-hander pitched in relief, allowing three hits and four runs. He did not retire a batter.
Tillotson pitched just six innings this spring. He had no record.
FALL PREP SPORTS SEASON TWO MONTHS AWAY
Hard to believe, but the official start of the 2019-20 prep sports schedule is a little over two months away.
Beginning Aug. 5, boys’ golf can gather for their first official day on the links. Other fall teams and players can gather seven days later; football, boys’ and girls’ cross country, field hockey, gymnastics, boys’ soccer, softball, spirit, boys’ tennis and volleyball.
The Lewis-Palmer volleyball team has won the last three Class 4A state championships. The Rangers were a combined 86-1 over that stretch. Lewis-Palmer opens this season Sept. 3 at Coronado.
The Palmer Ridge football team has won the last two 3A state championships, going a combined 26-2. The Bears open this season Sept. 6 at Cañon City.
Last fall, Palmer Ridge opened its season Aug. 24 at Pine Creek. Palmer Ridge and Pine Creek are scheduled to meet this season Oct. 5 at Don Breese Stadium in Monument.
The Classical Academy girls’ cross country team is the defending 3A state champions. The Titans won last year’s crown with 34 points, beating second-place Peak to Peal by a whopping 63 points.
TCA’s Mason Norman will return to defend his 3A state boys’ cross country title.
- Compiled by Danny Summers