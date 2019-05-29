TRI-LAKES TRACKSTERS SHINE AT STATE
Tri-Lakes prep athletes performed quite well at the recent state track and field championships at Jefferson County Stadium in Lakewood.
The Class 4A girls’ pole vault finals were dominated by Palmer Ridge senior Grace Szucs (first place, 11-4), Lewis-Palmer sophomore Alexa Oatman (second) and Discovery Canyon junior Marlia Porreco (fourth). Discovery canyon sophomore Myia Dantzler took fifth in the 100 meters (12.49 seconds).
For the boys’ team, Palmer Ridge senior Anthony Rosenstrauch and Palmer Ridge junior Brian McCarthy took sixth and seventh, respectively, in the discus. Senior Braeden Holcombe took third in the long jump with a leap of 22-6 1/4. In the 300-meter hurdles, Palmer Ridge senior Jaydes Warwick was fourth and Holcombe was sixth. The 100-meter hurdles featured Discovery Canyon junior Kevin Frye (fourth) and Warwick (sixth). Palmer Ridge junior Andrew Bluemel finished fifth in the 800.
The Palmer Ridge boys’ and girls’ teams finished ninth.
Numerous athletes from The Classical Academy had memorable state finishes.
Seniors Kaylee Thompson and Katie Flaherty finished first and second, respectively, in the 1600. Thompson won the 3200, with Flaherty finishing third. Freshman teammate Kennedy McDonald finished fifth in the 3200. Junior Shenna Dunn finished fourth in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles, and sophomore Greta Corneliusen was third in the triple jump. Junior Kristina Willis won the pole vault (12-1).
For the boys’ team, sophomore Drew Morton was fifth in the 200, junior Mason Norman was third in the 1600 and second in the 3200, and junior Adam Abuul was sixth in the 300 hurdles.
As a team, the TCA girls finished second, while the boys were sixth.
THUNDER SWIMMING CONTINUES TO DOMINATE
The Discovery Canyon boys’ swim and dive team finished second in the state in 4A for the second straight year. The future continues to look bright for the Thunder as several of this year’s top competitors were underclassmen.
Freshman Quintin McCarty won the 50 yard-freestyle in 21.09 seconds and was second in the 100 backstroke. Freshman Matthew Fellows was seventh in 1-meter diving. Junior Tommy Rauchut was third in the 100 butterfly, and sophomore Andrew McGill was fifth in the 100 backstroke.
- Compiled by Danny Summers