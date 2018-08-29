PREP FOOTBALL’S TOP 60
Mile High Sports released its Top 60 Prep Football Players in the state earlier this month. Three Tri-Lakes area players made the list: Lewis-Palmer’s Kai Arneson and Palmer Ridge’s Aiden Cullen, Ty Evans and Kaden Dudley.
Arneson is a junior two-way lineman. Cullen is a senior two-way lineman who recently committed to Colorado State University. Evans is a senior quarterback who has committed to the Colorado. Dudley is a sophomore wide receiver.
The “Who’s Who” watch list highlights the prep players former Niwot standout, Colorado Buffalo and Denver Bronco Matt McChesney — founder of Six Zero Strength and Fitness — believes will be the hot names to watch this fall.
IN CASE YOU DIDN’T KNOW
Palmer Ridge boys’ soccer coach Nick Odil — he also coaches the school’s girls’ team — is a Lewis-Palmer graduate. In fact, Odil was a prep teammate of former Major League Soccer star Bobby Burling.
Odil has been the coach for all 11 seasons Palmer Ridge has fielded a team.
Palmer Ridge is coming off its worst season (3-11-1) in program history. The Bears last made the playoffs in 2016 when they were 10-5-1.
OFF AND RUNNING
The Palmer Ridge boys and girls cross country teams swept the team and individual titles at the Legacy Lightning Rust Buster Invitational on Aug. 17 in Broomfield.
Brandon Hippe was the boys’ top finisher, while Isabella Prosceno was the top girls finisher.
-Compiled by Danny Summers