When I moved back to the Pikes Peak region from Northern Colorado last fall to work at Pikes Peak Library District, I was a little nervous. Although I continued to visit the area frequently to see my family, I hadn’t lived in the shadow of Pikes Peak for well over a decade. I was used to the pace of Northern Colorado, and most of my favorite hangouts and activities were there. I also really liked the local libraries, and regularly looked forward to their annual reading programs. What would it be like adjusting to my home region again?

Something that has helped make my transition easier is the number of resources and activities available through the Library. I was delighted to find that, like the libraries in Northern Colorado, PPLD has a huge selection of books and eLibrary resources to keep me entertained for hours, and other resources such as the makerspaces to help me discover new creative interests. I signed up for a library card right away so that I could check out graphic novels to read on my breaks and eAudiobooks via the Libby app to enjoy on my long commute to work. I also started tuning in for the Virtual Author Visits, as well as attending library events to get myself out of the house.

Currently, I am excited to participate in the Winter Adult Reading Program in February and March. As a kid, I learned to love summer reading programs at the library, and that love has continued into my adulthood. This will be my first time doing PPLD’s winter reading program. It runs from Feb. 1-March 31, and participants are challenged to log 30 days of reading and activities to earn prizes, including the highly anticipated, limited edition Winter Adult Reading Program mug.

I am also excited about how accessible this reading program is for me. I have dyslexia, so I tend to be a slower reader. It takes longer for me to make sense of what I’m looking at on the page. Fortunately, the Winter Adult Reading Program focuses on activities and time spent reading rather than the number of books or pages read. I can log 30 minutes of reading per day, and all types of reading are encouraged, so I won’t feel guilty for counting graphic novels and audiobooks.

In addition to reading, participants can log activities as part of their challenge, or attend in-person programs at the Library like card-making classes, string art programs, and live music with Willson and McKee. The program’s web page (ppld.org/winterreading) has a list of qualifying activities, including writing a book review for the Library’s website, watching a movie adaptation of a book you read, exploring the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website, and other interesting activities that will give you a refreshing break from your daily routine.

I hope you register for PPLD’s Winter Adult Reading Program this year and enjoy reading and exploring with us.

Carla Bamesberger is Public Relations and Marketing Manager for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides reading and touting all that the District offers, this Coloradoan enjoys spending time with her husband and pets, biking, crafting, and gaming. She can be reached at cbamesberger@ppld.org or 719-531-6333, ext. 6259.