The start of summer has brought some really good railroads alive. The most obvious to us is the new Broadmoor Manitou and Pikes Peak Cog Railway train. Already these trains are making regular trips up to the summit. The new Summit House opened June 24.
The weather has made the early-season trips interesting. There is still some snow to be seen at higher elevations, but it is going fast.
The new observation areas on the summit are quite a feature. There are platforms to give you new views that were never quite possible. They are very substantially built and will be quite popular. If you look down to Woodland Park, you might see Manitou & Pikes Peak No. 15 sitting down there. From the new summit house the views are spectacular to the south and east. And the people who drive up will enjoy the new parking spaces at the summit.
Down south at the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad, the locomotive that stood for many years as a memorial to General Palmer in Colorado Springs’ Antlers Park is making more history. That is old Denver & Rio Grande No. 168, carefully restored to the way it looked in the height of its use just over 100 years ago. It will make several special trips on the line using some very finely restored railroad cars. One of these is a unique Pullman car — not a plush Pullman, but a basic tourist car. It was restored by the Friends of the Cumbres & Toltec here in the Pikes Peak Region. It is a beautiful car, but these restored cars are not used on the ordinary trains.
If you make reservations, and are from Colorado Springs, you do get a bit of a discount, thanks to Engine 168! The C&TSRR is an interesting ride with quite a variety of scenery.
In Durango, the Durango & Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway trains are again getting all the way to Silverton. During the last year, most trains, when they could run, only went half way. Both the Durango & Silverton and the Cumbres & Toltec lines are featuring new fuel. Both railways have converted a few locomotives to run on liquid fuel, rather than coal. This is to help solve fire problems. The average passenger will not see or hear any difference.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.