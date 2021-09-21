Four of our country’s elite athletes testified last week at a hearing before Congress about the failure of the FBI to stop a child predator who had abused each of them multiple times.
Gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Maggie Nichols courageously retold their stories of abuse at the hands of former Olympic team doctor Larry Nassar (now a convicted, imprisoned-for-life serial molester) to the FBI beginning in 2015 only to be revictimized when that agency failed to immediately stop their abuser.
“They allowed a child molester to go free for more than a year and this inaction directly allowed Nassar’s abuse to continue,” Maroney testified Sept. 15. “What is the point of reporting abuse if our own FBI agents are going to take it upon themselves to bury that report in a drawer?”
The hearing was part of a “congressional effort to hold the FBI accountable after multiple missteps in investigating the case, including the delays that alloweed the now-imprisoned Nassar to abuse other young gymnasts,” the Associated Press reported in an article, “Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse,” published Sept. 16 in The Gazette.
As I write this from my office in Olympic City USA, I’m sick at the thought of how so many people and entire agencies charged with protecting these women, and the dozens of other victims their testimony helped to bring forward, failed them.
They were made to recount the abuse (masked as “treatment”) that happened while they were children competing for the U.S. Gymnastics team over and over to those who were supposed to protect them and DID NOT.
As reported in a New York Times article, “Biles and Her Teammates Rip the F.B.I. for Botching Nassar Abuse Case,” Sept. 15: “To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar, but I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” Biles, 24, said as her mother, Nellie Biles, sat nearby, dabbing her eyes with a tissue.
Her testimony continued, “It truly feels like the FBI turned a blind eye to us and went out of its way to help protect,” USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Biles testified while holding back tears.
“A message needs to be sent: If you allow a predator to harm children, the consequences will be swift and severe. Enough is enough,” she said, as quoted by CNN in the Sept. 16 article, “McKayla Maroney: FBI made ‘entirely false claims about what I said.’”
Olympic medalist Biles was among hundreds of Nassar’s victims. Indeed, he preyed on “a majority of the members of the 2012 and 2016 U.S. Olympic women’s gymnastics teams,” the Times article states.
Just weeks after representing our country in the Olympic Games in Toyko, Biles joined her friends and teammates in yet another storied U.S. arena, the Capitol in Washington, D.C., to implore elected officials to do the right thing.
The strength, poise and courage of these women is astounding. You can watch their emotional testimony on any number of news outlets.
What’s also remarkable is that the current FBI director, Christopher Wray, apologized to them for the agency’s mishandling of the entire case.
“I want to make sure that the public knows that the reprehensible conduct reflected in this report is not representative of the work that I see from our 37,000 folks every day,” Wray said, as quoted by CNN, adding that those actions “discredit” the work of the FBI employees who do the job “the right way.”
He said he felt “heartsick and furious” after learning about just how badly the agency botched this case.
Just imagine how these women and all the other victims felt. And how courageous they are to speak out again and again to ensure that corrections to the interview process are instated, sanctions are made and similar abuse is stopped much more swiftly in the future.
Nichols testified that questions remain about why the FBI failed to properly document evidence.
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, said “Wray’s answers would not provide any solace to the gymnasts who testified before the Judiciary Committee, and that they weren’t good enough “for the American people,” either.
“Heartsick” and “furious” are good words to describe the feelings this injustice brings up, but they are not enough.
We need to do better when it comes to victims of child sex abuse.
We need to do better for our children, and future children.
We need to hear them. And we need to believe them.
Editor of this publication and the other three Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies, Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.