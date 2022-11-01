Despite facing her own adversity, one Monument woman looks to aid a premature baby 3,300 miles away.
There are people in the world who will jump at the chance to help those in need despite having aspects of their own life working against them. But it can be rare to actually meet one of them.
Heather MacDougall is one of those people.
MacDougall, 38, a Monument resident for more than 10 years, aided by her mother, Cindy Moran, and friend and business partner, Scot Sund, recently established a GoFundMe campaign to raise $15,000 to aid the parents of an infant, Maddie, as well as the Ronald McDonald House.
Maddie Purdy was born prematurely Oct. 21 at a mere 24 weeks along, weighing 1.2 pounds. She is the size of a Barbie Doll, MacDougall said. She has since lived in an incubator at the Natal Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Oahu, Hawaii.
Maddie’s mother, Samantha Purdy, and father, Ikua, reside on Big Island of Hawaii. While the medical staff at a hospital near where they live attempted to stop Samantha’s labor, efforts were met with the arrival of baby Maddie, who struggled to breathe. Given the uniqueness of Maddie’s birth, the hospital flew Maddie and her mother to Oahu to continue NICU care at Moanaloa Kaiser Hospital.
With mother and daughter now four-islands away from their home, and where Ikua works, he has had to fly back and forth as he can. The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Hawaii has stepped in to provide a room in Oahu for Samantha to live in while Maddie continues developing. The organization has also provided the mother with taxi credits to get to and from Moanaloa Kaiser.
While her accomodations are cheaper than a hotel room, Samantha is required to pay daily rent for her lodging in the Ronald McDonald House. The costs involved with Ikua having to island jump back and forth to see and help his family are also substantial.
This was the main inspiration for MacDougall establishing the GoFundMe campaign, to help fund the additional and unexpected costs for Maddie’s parents as well as make a donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities.
MacDougall told me this isn’t the first time she’s known Ronald McDonald House to step in on behalf of the family of an infant who needed help. Almost 12 years ago, her friend and coworker at the time, Kara, also had a prematurely born child, a son, about the same time MacDougall gave birth to her first child. Unfortunately, Kara’s son passed away weeks later.
While over 3,300 miles away from Monument, where baby Maddie forges on, MacDougall is busy creating a benefit dinner and silent auction to raise funds for the Purdy family and Ronald McDonald House Charities. The event will be held Dec. 16 and tickets will be available online; however, organizers are still securing a location and seeking donations of auction items.
Obviously, MacDougall has a huge heart. How could you not want to help, hearing about the Purdy’s and their first child, regardless of how far away they are. However, MacDougall organizing this fundraiser interests and touches me more so because of her own story.
MacDougall, a mother of three, is a managing owner of SRS Roofing Services which operates in three, going on four, states. In 2013, she started to experience sharp pain in the nerves at the back of her skull which was later determined to be a condition called occipital neuralgia. However, symptoms and nerve pain didn’t stop there. Over the following months, similar pain and numbness started to affect her in sporadic parts of her body.
After a year and half of tests and visits to neurologists, eventually a spinal tap in 2013 helped doctors diagnose MacDougall with Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP). In addition, her body was stepping through the door of Multiple Sclerosis. CIDP is a neurological disorder characterized by progressive weakness and impaired sensory function in the legs and arms.
Basically, with CIDP, the myelin sheathing around the nerves begin to delaminate and start to have trouble regulating sensory signals, which translates to random intense pain followed by long-term numbness. And of course, although there is treatment to slow the progression, there is no cure as of yet.
Another seven years down the road to the present day, MacDougall said MS has “started to rear its ugly head,” resulting in random days where walking downstairs is a daunting task. How do you run a roofing company if you have trouble managing ladders? Somehow, she does it.
She undergoes prescribed weekly infusion treatments which she at least gets to administer to herself in the comfort of her own home. Again, some treatments go well and others leave her in pain and weak for a couple days later.
Despite all this, when she heard about infant Maddie prematurely born 3,300 miles away on an island in the Pacific Ocean, and what her parents are having to do to remain by Maddie’s side, MacDougall didn’t hesitate to snap into action to help.
Like I said, many people may have done the same thing to help the Maddie’s parents, but I don’t know too many people who are dealing with their own medical issues to that extent, raising three kids and managing a multi-state business who would do so much. Or might limit their support to sending flowers.
The campaign for the Purdys and Ronald McDonald House can be found by visiting www.GoFundMe.com and searching “Ronald McDonald and The Purdy Family.”
Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.