The Palmer Lake Art Group started in 1963 as a small group of artists called the Palmer Lake Little Art Group. By 1968 there were 26 members and the group began having annual art shows for the benefit of the Palmer Lake Historical Society.
In 1977, they started raising funds from art shows, craft fairs and other venues to provide Art Scholarships for Lewis-Palmer School District 38 seniors who planned to pursue art as an area of study. In the last 40 years, the group has awarded over $80,000 in scholarships, with the most recent recipient being Kennedy Schuh.
Because of the pandemic, the group had to cancel its Color Splash Art Show as well as the annual Arts and Crafts fair, and had to reinvent its monthly meetings. Despite this setback they want to continue to raise funds for scholarships, so they will be hosting an online auction beginning on Sept. 28.
Many of the area’s well-known artists have had some wonderful creative time in the last few months to work on some exciting masterpieces. You now have the opportunity to shop for your favorite pieces, without having to wear a mask!
If you asked some of the artists if this has been a difficult time, you would get many different answers. Most of them would say, “I have my art, and this has given me some very special time to create many pieces I wouldn’t have had time for otherwise.” One artist said, “I had so many vesuvial thoughts coming, I could barely keep up.”
There will be something for everyone’s taste. Included in the auction are original drawings, paintings, collages — both framed and unframed — as well as giclee prints, quality prints on paper and canvas, photographs, jewelry, wearable art and even art lessons!
The items will be donated by the artists of the Palmer Lake Art Group with all proceeds going to the Art Scholarship coffer. It helps finance local high school seniors to pursue a college education that includes the arts. Encouraging the next generation to pursue the arts is at the very heart of this group.
The “Everything Art Online Auction” should be loads of fun! Get your Christmas shopping done early!
Place your bid online at 32auctions.com/PLAG from Sept, 28-Oct. 3.
For more information about this dedicated group of local artists, visit their website at palmerlakeartgroup.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.