Lewis-Palmer softball coach Lisa Olsson advises to her younger, less experienced players to watch junior pitcher Grace Lendt. Watch her body language and focus.
After Lendt graduates in 2024, Olsson's message to future Rangers will be the same.
Keep chasing Grace.
There are many reasons for Lendt to garner such praise from her coach. She was chosen as Tribune sister paper The Gazette's Softball Peak Performer of the Year for 2022. Lendt had a .500 batting average this season. She led the team in home runs with 12 (second in the state according to MaxPreps) and in RBIs with 50 (best in the state). She had a 3.69 earned run average over 93 innings pitched with 121 strikeouts. Lendt was named Pikes Peak Athletic Conference Player of the Year and named 4A second-team all-state by CHSAANow.com, ColoradoPreps.com and MaxPreps.
Lendt was also named team MVP and holds program records for home runs, strikeouts, RBIs and wins.
But ask her what her goals were for the 2022 season, and it's all about Lewis-Palmer softball.
"I think I did hit (my goals). I just wanted to play my best for my team and I really wanted to make it somewhere this year with my team and we made it to regionals, which is really great," Lendt said. "So that was really cool."
It wasn't just a banner year for Lendt but for the program as well. With the team's 15-11 record, Lewis-Palmer celebrated its winningest season since 2010. One of those 15 wins was a Sept. 28 victory over cross-town rival Palmer Ridge. Prior to that game, it had been since 2016 since the Rangers hadn't beaten the Bears.
Olsson hopes the season, buoyed by the performances of players like Lendt and Sage Hazlewood will help draw more talented middle school players to Lewis-Palmer.
"(Her play) has put us on the map, really," Olsson said. "We only have one middle school in the Lewis-Palmer school district. So those kids choose between Palmer Ridge and L-P, and Palmer Ridge has been more of the powerhouse in the past.
"Now we come to play and we're a great team and a school that a lot of kids in the future will say, 'Oh we're going to come to L-P.' And it's because of players like Grace, and because of winning, and it's fun when these girls hit the long ball. That's a fun team to be on when some of them are hitting home run after home run."
Part of the reason behind the team's success is the chemistry they had on the field, Lendt said.
"We just had so many great girls, Lendt said. "And we all got along so well and we trusted each other with the ball. We just knew that we could get it done."
To maintain her level of play, Lendt does CrossFit twice a week, has pitching and hitting lessons on Sundays, and practices with her club team on Wednesdays during winter. The club season runs from March until August, Lendt said. Her mother, Kristen, is her coach.
Kristen, who played softball in college, first introduced Grace to the sport at the age of 3.
"I've just loved it ever since," Grace said.
Lendt's veteran presence provides a calm during games, Olsson said. She has mastered her emotions whether at the plate or on the mound and remains even-keeled. Olsson said Lendt's demeanor sets the tone for the Rangers in practice and in games.
But her opponents shouldn't be fooled by her calm, quiet nature. Lendt enjoys stepping up in the biggest moments.
"She likes to have the pressure on herself and she does well in high-pressure situations," Olsson said. "She comes up clutch time and time again. And it's fun to see when you know she's up to the plate and you need a big hit, she comes through."
Olsson recalls one such moment during one of the team's final games of the year against Discovery Canyon. Lendt was at the plate facing a 3-0 count. That situation might call for a batter to wait for a fourth ball and take the walk, but Lendt refused to look at her coach to see what Olsson wanted. The team needed a hit and she wanted to swing freely.
"I'm going to give you the green light to swing away," Olsson said she told Lendt after the fact. "You're our best hitter, I'm not going to have you take a pitch. ... She has that confidence and she wants to come through and do everything she can to help the team win."
Beyond Lewis-Palmer and club softball, Lendt hopes her next team will be at the collegiate level. While she isn't far enough down that road to have a college of choice, the junior slugger will visit Cedarville University (Ohio) in January.
Wherever she lands, as long as she's playing softball, Lendt will likely be just fine.
"It's just my happy place, I love being on the mound, I love being in the field," she said of the sport. "We always have such a good time, especially when we win. It's just a great feeling."
Contact the writer: hugh.johnson@gazette.com