A few weeks ago I was invited to a luncheon in Monument attended by dozens of people who make a difference in the Tri-Lakes area. There were business owners, school leaders, town government officials and even a few journalists gathered together to talk about what makes the Tri-Lakes area a special place.

Hosted by a local TV station, the meeting was aimed to gather ideas from these community stakeholders for an upcoming series about the Tri-Lakes area.

We were asked to brainstorm about the remarkable aspects of the community. Answers popped up rapid-fire style from around the room. “The family-owned businesses.” “The history.” “The beautiful surroundings.” “The small-town charm.” “The caring people who live here.”

As I was waiting my turn with what I thought was a stellar answer no one had yet mentioned, someone beat me to it: “The wonderful schools!”

The truth is, there are many things that make the Tri-Lakes area an exceptional place. I have been honored to help share the stories from your communities in this newspaper for the past four years.

As you read this, my time as editor of The Tribune has passed. I start a new job in the nonprofit sector this week and The Tribune will soon have another name on the masthead.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed getting to know this community, and the people and businesses, personalities and issues in Monument, Palmer Lake, Black Forest, Woodmoor Gleneagle and north Colorado Springs.

After 24 years in journalism, I’m heading down a different career path.

The Tri-Lakes area is indeed a special place.

I’m so grateful for all of you who share your stories with the Tribune and who read them.

Goodbye and a full-hearted thank you!