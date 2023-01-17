Every so often, a stranger in the news catches my attention. Sometimes, it’s because of their unique invention or an unusual vacation, or perhaps, their insightful perspective on a familiar issue. Months ago, an article about author Cai Emmons caught my attention when she published "Unleashed," her 6th book.
The book is about a husband and wife who drop their daughter off to college and begin the empty nest phase of their life in California. The novel takes an unexpected direction and I enjoyed it enough to read another one of Emmons’ books, "Weather Woman." Her other books include "His Mother’s Son," "The Stylist," "Sinking Islands," "Livid," and a short story collection titled "Vanishing." Soon, Cai’s last book (title unknown) will be published. It was submitted to her publisher just hours before her planned death.
As I read "Weather Woman," I began to follow Cai’s life online. Her frequent blogs and Facebook posts captured my attention and I found myself rereading many of them. I also started to read Facebook updates and stories by Sandra Luckow, an award-winning documentary filmmaker. The more I learned about Cai, the more fascinated I became. Her life journey as an award-winning author, playwright, and essayist came to an end Jan. 2. At age 71, she passed away in the presence of her son and husband, other family members and friends in her home in Eugene, Oregon. Through Oregon’s Death with Dignity Law, Cai chose to end her life at a time of her own choosing, two years after her diagnosis of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
ALS, or Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease which affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. Many people are familiar with ALS because it was named after Lou Gehrig. Gehrig was a famous New York Yankees baseball player who died of ALS in 1941, just two years after his diagnosis. There is no cure for ALS, although there are several medications which sometimes may slow its progression. According to the ALS Association, half of people with ALS live three or more years; 20% live five years or more, and up to 10% live more than 10 years. Progression of the disease varies widely and some people retain functions like speaking or using their hands longer than others.
In 2021, Cai’s writing career was in full swing but in February of 2021, she was diagnosed with bulbar-onset ALS. One week later, she married her longtime partner, Paul Calandrino. She was determined to “devour the world, do it all, even with the end in sight.” Her Facebook page overflows with photos of Cai and her family and friends kayaking, hiking, dancing and swimming. She walked the beach, did hot yoga, cooked meals, and wrote. As the ALS symptoms worsened, she continued to write essays, blogs, and her next novel. Cai used a voice recognition system when she could no longer type with both hands, and ultimately, was able to only use two fingers to type her last novel, sent to her publisher the day prior to her death.
Throughout her life, Cai maintained close friendships with fellow students from Yale University where she attained a bachelor’s degree in psychology and drama, and at New York University where she attended film school. Some of her main interests were feminism, racism, climate change and the environment. She taught fiction and screenwriting at the University of Oregon for several years and gave lively presentations throughout her book tours.
Filmmaker Sandra Luckow will be producing a documentary about Cai’s life and her experience with ALS which will draw on their time together at Cai’s home in Oregon during the past few months as well as Cai’s blogs and essays.
In addition to Cai’s books, her writing can be found online through Facebook and caiemmonsauthor.com. Contributions can be made to the ALS Association, ALS research or "Author Learns Serenity: Cai Emmons’ Journey DOC" by Sandra Luckow on GoFundMe. Additionally, in Cai’s words before her death, she would urge people to fight for state Right to Die laws, watch the Rachel Maddow show, and “sniff the glorious world” as Cai did until the very end.
