I was in love with Smokey Bear when I was a child. I had a poster and stuffed replica. I even wrote him a letter when I was 6 years old ratting out my younger brother for playing with matches. He was 3, very annoying and I was probably hoping Smokey would come and take him away.
I swooned when Smokey solemnly looked right at me from the TV screen and told me, “Only You can prevent forest fires.” It was a childhood message I still take seriously.
When I was 4, most of our household possessions were lost in a fire. My parents had finally graduated and were moving to a new city to take jobs as elementary school teachers. They borrowed a wagon, loaded up everything they owned, and half-way to our new home the wagon caught fire. The heavy wagon rubbed against one of the tires. The resulting friction sparked the flames. My first brush with physics. My parent’s wedding album survived with singed corners.
Local fire professionals are taking the recent spate of spring fires extremely seriously. Flames have scorched portions of Boulder County and Monte Vista, along with smaller fires closer to home.
Creating defensible space around your home is a good start. Dry grasses and wooden fences are aesthetically pleasing but under our current bone-dry conditions can become fuel for fire. If you are out hiking, turn the corner on a trail and come upon a grass fire what would you do? Would you have an obvious escape route? If you are hiking a mountain the wiser course is to head down. Fire tends to burn much faster uphill. Since heat rises, the heat from the fire warms and dries out the upslope fuels fastest. Physics.
But, of course, the real culprit is not physics but poor judgment. My young parents should have known better than to overload an old, borrowed wagon and hope for the best. Carelessly discarding a cigarette butt or leaving a campfire unattended are the most common human causes of wildfires. Most fires are caused by people.
April and May are usually two of our wetter months. If our dry, mild weather continues it will be that much more important to remain attentive when out in our parks, trails, open spaces and neighborhoods. Smokey is counting on all of us.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.