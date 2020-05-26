As businesses start to reopen and we begin to take our face-masked, hand-sanitized selves out in the world, I want to point out some of the innovations local shops, eateries, churches and other organizations have come up with to keep going the past two-plus months during the quarantine.
Before the Easter holiday, The Church at Woodmoor in Monument distributed communion packs that congregants could pick up ahead of online worship via limited contact drive-thru at a time when members were unable to gather at the church for communion.
Pikes Peak Library District in the Springs and Rampart Library District in Florissant and Woodland Park, unable to welcome the public back inside their branches just yet, recently started curbside pickup. Both library systems also invited patrons to access free WiFi from their parking lots and extended materials due dates during the quarantine period.
In Woodland Park, Lisa Lima, owner of My Life Unleashed dog training and animal-assisted therapy, began offering free 10-minute virtual consultations for prospective clients (instead of in-person consults) until she could begin to schedule social-distanced in-person sessions.
Good Neighbors Meeting House in Colorado Springs, unable to wait on diners in the dining room during pandemic restrictions, turned the space into a neighborhood market, complete with fresh produce, local products such as chocolates, house-made lavender syrup and sangria, and dairy options, and began selling groceries to customers online. The venture has been so well received that the business announced last week on Facebook the market will stay after COVID-19 becomes a distant memory.
In a similar fashion, restaurants including the Margarita at Pine Creek, Modern Market and Snooze started selling grocery boxes and meal kits for pick up.
AR Workshop in north Colorado Springs has been selling art kits for all ages that include all the supplies needed and instructions to make a finished craft project at home.
Painting With a Twist in the Springs now offers virtual group and private painting lessons, with students paying online and picking up project supplies ahead of time or using what they have at home.
The Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce in Monument started two Facebook pages, Tri-Lakes Area Bars and Restaurants and Tri-Lakes Area Businesses, to get the word out about what the local eateries and shops have to offer during the pandemic.
That organization, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce have offered virtual networking events, webinars and workshops as well as valuable advice and updates to businesses (virtually, of course) throughout the pandemic closures.
Like many local breweries, Cerberus Brewing Co. in Colorado Springs has been doing curbside food and beer sales for the past few weeks. But what is really exciting — at least to me (I live nearby) — are the new beer slushies they’ve been selling “to go” on Fridays and their offer of a free beer to all first responders. Cerberus brewed a beer, Howling For Heroes Pale Ale, just for this. All nurses, firefighters, EMTs, etc. need to is present a badge or medical ID to get one.
Also in my hood, 503W restaurant and bar almost immediately began selling specialty mixed cocktails “curbside,” mixed and ready to be enjoyed at home, along with food purchase.
Frayla Boutique in Colorado Springs quickly developed an e-commerce website and promoted it via social media and email. The shop offered delivery and curbside pickup of clothing and accessories.
The owners of Ashley’s Attic and Coralun Vintage in Colorado Springs both do fun regular Facebook Live segments, putting together outfits and showcasing wares for sale through the free online site. Customers need only comment “sold” in the comments and they could arrange for pick up of their purchases afterward. Ashley’s Attic also started a subscription service for curated outfits.
Ladyfingers Letterpress in downtown Colorado Springs has offered free virtual quarantine hand-lettering classes as well as online ordering and contact-free pickup of store items. The shop has also participated in virtual First Fridays, along with many Springs art galleries.
What great ideas these are!
I hope some — if not all of these ideas — stick around post-pandemic. Like the Cerberus beer slushies ...
Please support local businesses.
Michelle Karas, Pikes Peak Newspapers editor, has called the Pikes Peak region home for five years. Contact Michelle with column or story ideas, feedback and letters to the editor at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.