In contrast to the sometimes heart-wrenching photos used to represent human trafficking, according to Sgt. Craig Simpson of the Vice and Human Trafficking Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department, “it could be the person in front of you at the grocery store,” who is involved in any aspect of the commercial business locally.
The Sisters of Benet Hill Monastery want to be a part of the solution to the tragedy of human trafficking with their June 8 Barefoot Mile Walk event.
Simpson said that human trafficking often “doesn’t have this appearance of something sinister or out of bounds.” That misconception, he says, is one of the biggest he sees when out doing community presentations. “People think it’s happening somewhere else, to someone else,” he said.
Sadly, it can be as close to home as the post office and vet clinic.
“Human trafficking is not just a social evil in Thailand or Cambodia, it is also right here in El Paso County,” wrote Sister Rose Ann Barmann of Benet Hill in an email to The Tribune. “Many individuals in the law enforcement, the FBI, first responders and local nonprofits work diligently to uncover this ... crime on our streets, massage parlors and in our neighborhoods.”
Simpson said traffickers his unit encounters are mostly from Colorado and nearby states, rather than other countries.
“There are no lines — that is for any part of this,” he said, meaning, no delineations around gender, race or socioeconomic levels when it comes to typing victims, traffickers or buyers.
The Sisters and other participants — many of them barefoot — will walk a mile in solidarity and to raise funds starting at 10 a.m. on June 8 at Don Breese Stadium, 1300 Higby Road, in Monument.
One of the nonprofit beneficiaries of the event, the Human Trafficking Task Force of Southern Colorado, cites trafficking as a lucrative, growing, multi-billion dollar industry that has been identified as the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world.
The task force meets on the second Tuesday of each month at First United Methodist Church, 410 N. Nevada Ave., in Colorado Springs, with a mission of “building a collaboration of organizations and individuals, to address issues related to human trafficking, including advocacy, awareness, rehabilitation and recovery services,” according to ht-colorado.org.
“There is a very strong demand for (trafficked workers) in our area,” Simpson said. When it comes to solving this problem, it “really needs to be a holistic approach. We need to not just address victims, buyers or traffickers, but as a whole, to get a handle on it,” he added.
Co-sponsors of the Barefoot Mile walk include Lewis-Palmer School District 38 and the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs.
Two other nonprofit beneficiaries provide solutions that involve not only criminal prosecution, but also rehabilitation and recovery support: Joy International works to rescue and reintegrate children, teens and young women caught up in trafficking. Bakhita Mountain Home helps women escaping from a life of human trafficking to reintegrate into society.
The International Labour Organization estimates that of the 40.3 million victims of human trafficking globally, 75 percent are female. However, Kevin Malone, president and co-founder of the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking, wrote in a May 19 Washington Examiner op-ed that a large number of male victims go undetected because they are arrested instead for theft and other crimes related to their trafficking.
According to Polaris, a national anti-trafficking organization, though there is no official estimate of the total number of human trafficking victims in the U.S., the total reaches hundreds of thousands when numbers of adult and minor individuals and sex trafficking and labor trafficking are aggregated.
“Benet Hill has sponsored informational and educational programs in prevention of human trafficking for the past five years,” Barmann wrote in an email. “We are sponsoring this (Barefoot Mile Walk) as a way to put our knowledge about the terrors of this crime that exploits ... into visible and tangible action.”
Registration for the Barefoot Mile Walk is free, and individuals or teams can raise funds. Learn more at benethillmonastery.org/human-trafficking-prevention.