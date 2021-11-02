A sweet perk of the “meat/music/media/motors” thing I’ve been doing around here for a little while is the occasional opportunity to kill several monkeyshine-birds (yes, that is a thing) with one proverbial activity-stone. To wit: the Veterans’ Dinner this Saturday evening, Nov. 6, at St. Peter School in Monument. The dinner commemorates the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and the venerable band of misfits, outcasts and ne’er-do-wells known as Ashtonz have the distinct honor of entertaining attendees of this special event.
This annual dinner, sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and the American Legion Post 9-11, represents the perfect social-storm for me — combining musical fun (the music thing ain’t work; trust me), community outreach and a chance to put gratitude in action. We’re able to express, by our presence and effort, appreciation for a level of commitment, sacrifice and service to God, country and family that I may never fully understand. (A large part of me hopes to never be called to display such valor, anyway.)
“This is about honoring not only the veterans of WWII but the families who also were part of the greatest generation,” says my friend Randy Fritz, of Monument, who is spearheading this celebration along with Wounded Heroes USA founder Bill Miller, of Monument. I sold Randy (a military vet who spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan during his 17 years of service) a 2004 Saturn Vue back in my car-slinging days, and we’ve been crossing paths ever since around the neighborhood. He’s the guy in the green Army truck leading the downtown Monument parade on the 4th of July, and has been a mover and shaker in local Legion activities since moving to the Tri-Lakes area in 2004.
Bill’s organization (woundedheroesusa.com) is a 501©(3) nonprofit dedicated to honoring members of the U.S. Armed Forces who’ve been injured in combat or suffer from accidental injuries and illnesses related to their military service and the aftermath thereof. “We offer fishing trips and other family-focused outdoor activities to active duty recovering soldiers and to Gold Star Families,” explains Bill, who spent four years active duty with the Navy (including 21 months in Vietnam with Mobile Construction Battalion 11).
“It’s going to be a serious but fun evening,” says Randy. “Attendees will be taken back to 1941 … served a buffet meal in Cookie’s mess facility and presented descriptions of life in the 1940s, the last time the entire country was truly part of a war effort. Glenn Miller and the Andrews Sisters were unavailable for the occasion, but we’ve got the next-best thing.” (Check’s in the mail, Brother Fritz!)
All profits from the Veterans’ Dinner will go to Gold Star Families (over 630 of which are in El Paso County) and to the Crawford House, another tremendous cause in the effort to support — save the lives of, basically — homeless veterans. More on this program named for the World War II Medal of Honor recipient William Crawford (a longtime Tri-Lakes resident who has a memorial in his honor on Palmer Lake, along with a stretch of Highway 105 with his name on it) at cvrcforvets.org.
It’s an honor to be of service to those who served (and/or their families), and the evening’s theme gives us a chance to get way outside of our musical comfort zone. Dinner’s at 6:30 p.m., with tickets still available at $25. Text 719-271-3050 with the number in your party and you can pay at the door. And for those of you who caught the “typo” above, it is true that the actual 75th anniversary of WWII’s end was last year. Like a few thousand other such events around the country, it was postponed a bit due to circumstances outside of anybody’s control. Call it the first anniversary of the 75th anniversary commemoration if you like … see you there!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.