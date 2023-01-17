Kim Richey is performing in a few far-flung Colorado towns this month, including Palmer Lake, Ouray, Ridgway and Durango.
Colorado is a place Richey loves to visit, and for good reason. Her sister and niece reside in Denver, and she gets to spend some time with them when she performs nearby.
The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter has some background in the Centennial State. Before launching her music career in Nashville, she interned at a raptor rehab facility in Pueblo and a nature center in Vail, and as someone with ample culinary skills, helped to open popular Mexican eatery Los Amigos in Vail. This came after she studied environmental education and sociology at Western Kentucky University and spent some time cooking at cafes in Bellingham, Wash., while her boyfriend was in grad school.
After moving to Music City “on a lark,” she said last week, she cooked at the famous Bluebird Cafe while working on her music.
Richey is an artist who defies being pegged into one genre, though you’ll most often see her music described as modern country, Americana, alt country or alternative. The country moniker is earned from her storytelling through songwriting, touring with Wynonna Judd early on, and having some of her songs recorded by the likes of Trisha Yearwood, Brooks & Dunn and Radney Foster.
“When it comes to genre, I understand how that’s the way people will describe your music, but I don’t know — I think that Americana tag suits me the most. It’s where they put you when they don’t know where to put you,” she said. “I grew up listening to a lot of types of music, and I think people do. I don’t think people are so constricted.
She added, “my first record was country, and my second record was more like The Band,” referring to her 1995 self-titled debut and 1997’s “Bitter Sweet,” both recorded in Nashville.
Richey’s current tour includes a focus on her 2020 album, “A Long Way Back ... The Songs of Glimmer,” which revisits her work on the 1999 album “Glimmer” — her third, and one she describes as more pop than her previous releases.
“We started that project and it was supposed to be for a record day for independent records and turned into a whole album,” she said. “It was fun to go back to those songs. I had a wonderful time with producer Hugh Padgham (making ‘Glimmer’).”
Padgham is well known for his work with The Police, Genesis, Peter Gabriel, XTC, Sting and Phil Collins.
At the time, she was “scared to death,” Richey said. It was the first album she recorded outside of Nashville. “I was in New York and it was just a lot.”
When the 20th anniversary of “Glimmer” rolled around, Richey said found she could bring a different, more relaxed nuance to some of those songs. Others she re-recorded for “Long Way Back” stay “pretty close to the original,” Richey said.
“I mean, it’s the same songs, it’s me, but ...,” Richey said. When a reporter filled in the blank and suggested she’s now older and wiser, she laughed and said she can vouch only for the “older” part.
Richey’s songs feel like home, and her lyrics combined with her sweet and resonant voice contribute to the winsome, dreamy quality showcased on early songs (and fan favorites) like “I Know” and “I’m Alright,” and later ones, “Come On,” and “Careful How You Go.”
For her songwriting process, she prefers collaborations.
“I’m a procrastinator, I’m lazy, and I’m easily distracted,” she said. “I enjoy writing with other people.”
Living in Nashville, it’s not hard to find collaborators, she said, such as fellow Ohioan Aaron Lee Tasjan, who lives across the street, and Chuck Prophet.
“We will all three sit down and have a session. I have ideas going into it, but I have the best luck working with others,” Richey said.
Growing up in Ohio, music became an interest when Richey was “so little,” thanks to visits to her aunt’s record shop and being able to take home 45s to listen to.
On Saturday at the TLCA, Richey will perform songs that span three decades’ worth of albums.
“It’s pretty spread out. I could play for two or three hours, and someone will always come up to me after and say ‘You didn’t play’ (their favorite).
It’s a return to Palmer Lake, following a June 2019 show.
“I played the arts center before in Palmer Lake and I had a really great time, so I asked my agent if we could go back,” Richey said. She picked up bookings on either end in Ouray and Durango.
TLCA Executive Director Michael Maddox said return visits from artists are not unusual.
“The artists really love playing our venue. We take good care of it. We had John Schneider back a few weeks ago,” he said.
“We put them up in good hotels, we feed them good food, home-cooked meals. And the green room is really nice, and a professional dressing room. These are artist that don’t normally play in 170-seat venues. We have a lot of fun with these artists.”