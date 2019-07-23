Singer-songwriter Amy Helm last visited Colorado a few months ago, when she opened for folk band The Wood Brothers in Denver and Boulder. She’ll be back in the Centennial state this summer — including a stop this weekend at the Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts in Palmer Lake — while headlining her own tour.
When asked about her favorite spots in Colorado, Helm couldn’t choose one.
“Honestly just everywhere I’ve driven through there is gorgeous,” she said. “I love traveling. I’m coming to a bunch of places on this trip that I haven’t been to ... so I’m excited.”
The 48-year-old, who lives in Woodstock, N.Y., with her two sons when she’s not touring, has been involved with music as long as she can remember.
Her father, Levon Helm, who was well-known as the drummer and a vocalist for the Band, and her singer-songwriter mother, Libby Titus, strongly influenced her passion for music. Helm and her dad even performed together for 10 years, creating a band based out of Woodstock called the Midnight Rambles.
“It really shaped my trajectory as the kind of musician I wanted to be,” she said. “It certainly was like getting a master class, getting to play with him every night.”
Before the Midnight Rambles shows, Helm grew up playing music in school and found inspiration through artists like Aretha Franklin.
“When I was 14, I remember hearing Aretha Franklin for the first time, and I fell so in love with her singing,” she said. “Everything made sense when I heard her sing — like the world seemed brighter. I just wanted to try to do anything — even a tiny drop of what she was doing and see what that felt like.”
As Helm continues to grow with her relationship to music, she finds herself evolving with it in different ways, even now after decades of practice.
“Every time I play, I feel like I’ve gotten a teeny bit better — a little micro-step in the right direction, which is the way it’s supposed to feel,” she said. “It’s one of the rewarding things for me about choosing a career about a musician is that there does not seem to be an end to what we can get good at or how we can evolve.”
She founded the alt-country band Ollabelle, which recorded three albums and toured for 10 years — notably with Alison Krauss, Diana Krall and Ryan Adams.
Today, Helm would call her music soul and rock ‘n’ roll. She and her band often perform covers of songs recorded throughout the decades. One song guests can expect at her concert is “Mandolin Wind” by Rod Stewart. It’s currently Helm’s favorite to perform, and it can also be found on her latest album — her second as a solo artist — “This Too Shall Light.”
“I love singing it, and I love the story of it,” she said. “The lyrics are compelling to me, and I love what the rhythm section has been doing with the song.”
Also on her album, released in September 2018, is an original song, called “Heaven’s Holding Me,” a melodic and deep track of what Helm sees as the “imaginings of what someone might say when they knew that they were leaving this world and heading on to the next.”
There are also two tracks that she recorded with her father in mind, “The Stones I Throw,” which he released in 1965 with his band Levon and the Hawks, and an a capella version of the hymnal “Gloryland,” another of his legacies to her.
Helm is looking forward to performing those and more songs as she tours this summer and connecting with different audiences across the country.
“I love feeling the audience and trying to give them the song directly from my heart out to theirs,” she said. “It’s such a joy to be able to make music and share it with an audience and try to give people a nice experience. I just love it.”