It doesn’t take long to figure out Chris Pierce has friends in high places.
When one “dear old friend” needed to recruit singers for a Super Bowl ad, they called Pierce. That’s how Pierce met a new friend.
“That was a fun time,” Pierce said. “Miley was lovely.”
Yeah, that Miley.
In the T-Mobile commercial featuring Miley Cyrus, her godmother Dolly Parton and other musicians, there, too, is Pierce’s face in midsong.
The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter was seen by millions during the big Sunday show last month. Friends from across the country called to ask, “Did I just see you on that commercial?”
Similar calls have come before.
Like when Pierce appeared in a 2018 episode of “This Is Us,” a NBC hit show known for tugging at heartstrings. Acting as a guitarist in the scene, the real-life musician helped play an original song that headlines later called “the perfect soul song” and “the song that broke all of our hearts.”
Yeah, he said once again in response to texts and phone calls. That was him. And that song? Pierce co-wrote the powerful tune with a friend, the composer for “This Is Us.”
This other story is “very similar,” Pierce says.
Another old friend, also a composer for a TV show, had an idea to include a cover of an Alicia Keys song in an episode.
“I thought of you,” the friend said. “I’ll keep you posted.”
Pierce didn’t wait around.
“Knowing what I know and being a dinosaur in the business, I just recorded the song and sent it to them,” Pierce said. “They loved it.”
That’s how his cover of “No One,” ended up playing during a 2021 episode of “A Million Little Things” and became one of Pierce’s most streamed songs on Spotify. It appears next to songs from his latest album, “American Silence.”
These are some of the high points of Pierce’s recent years, following decades of lows and highs that come with trying to make it as a musician.
Even after his cover of “No One” gained national buzz, Pierce, 48, still had reality to think about: “Hey, hopefully it helps me pay my rent.”
Pierce has learned how music seems to serve that role in life. You can always turn to it for a feeling of hope.
“Music has always been a huge part of my life and my being,” Pierce said. “Early on, I saw how powerful it was.”
Growing up in Southern California, his parents were the first interacial couple in the neighborhood. The hate was made clear. When Pierce was a young kid, a cross was burned in their front yard.
In the evenings, his parents would put on a record, maybe one by Aretha Franklin, Etta James or The Beatles, and dance.
“I saw how it was healing for them,” Pierce said. “They would have that time together behind closed doors, when there were people outside who were not happy they were together.”
Pierce made his life about music and building a community around it. He entered talent shows and appeared in music-inspired TV shows such as “Kids Incorporated,” which also starred Mario Lopez. He got a scholarship to study music at the University of Southern California. He has been playing shows and catching other gigs ever since.
His tour includes Pierce’s first Colorado Springs stop, with a show Friday at the Black Rose Acoustic Society.
Pierce is used to getting little and big breaks in the industry, while, somehow, remaining somewhat under the radar.
Publications such as NPR and Rolling Stone praise his singing and songwriting. On Spotify, his No. 1 song has just 40,000 listens.
For Pierce, anyone listening is a win.
“It’s all part of the greater story and journey,” Pierce said. “All the small victories keep leading me on this path.”
He’s on a path fueled by where he began.
In “American Silence,” the album, Pierce sings about his childhood, racism, intolerance, the death of George Floyd, complacency and other “things I really care about.”
He hopes the songs spark conversations.
It’s the same with another recent high-profile project. Pierce teamed up with star singer Sara Bareilles on a song called “Playing For Change.”
The moving song comes with this goal: “To inspire and connect the world through music. Together we can overcome distances and differences.”
Maybe that’s a loftier goal than, say, helping promote a cellphone company. But Pierce tends to say something similar about his different experiences.
“They remind me of the power of music and how much I love music,” he said. “As musicians, we hope we have a chance to touch every human heart with it.”
Contact the writer: amanda.hancock@gazette.com