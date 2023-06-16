Silver Key Senior Services and Mountain Community Senior Services will be combined under the Silver Key umbrella.

The two will be formally integrated effective July 1.

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone in consolidating senior services in the Tri-Lakes area," Silver Key said in a press release. "With the recent acquisition of Tri-Lakes Silver Alliance and the operation of the community's senior center, Silver Key is now broadening its range of services available to seniors, including transportation and handyman support available in the Tri-Lakes area."

Jason DeaBueno, President and CEO of Silver Key, has a personal connection to the mission, having volunteered in the 1980s for the “lights and locks” program initiated by Silver Key and the City of Colorado Springs.

Through MCSS and the reintroduction of handyman services, Silver Key aims over the next year to revive this valuable community support for seniors by coordinating with additional home modification and community partners.

Lianne Lodwig, board chair for MCSS, sees the transition to Silver Key as a great opportunity for both organizations to leverage their strengths and continue providing care and services to the community's vulnerable population.

Silver Key plans to provide transportation services in the Tri-Lakes area in July and handyman services over the following months. The transportation service will enable seniors to attend social gatherings and related needs for the immediate time.

During the transitional period, MCSS customers are encouraged to contact 719.488.0076 for information and to schedule rides. Starting July 1st, customers are advised to call Silver Key at 719.884.2300 for services. To learn more about the services available at Silver Key's Tri-Lakes Senior Center, please visit their website at www.silverkey.org/trilakes/.