According a report by The Innovations in Aging Collaborative, there were nearly 68,000 residents 65 and older living in El Paso, Teller and Park counties. The local senior population is only expected to grow due to longer life expectancy and the aging Baby Boomer population.
The Silver Key Connections Café, formerly known as the Golden Circle Nutrition Program, is among the many programs Silver Key offers, allows anyone over 60 to have a hot, nutritious meal and the opportunity to make genuine connections with members of the community for only $2.25.
Silver Key Connections Cafés are hosted by 20 partnering organizations throughout the Pikes Peak region. They are generally open Monday through Friday during lunch hours.
Local seniors and their guests who want to eat a Silver Key meal must register by 2 p.m. the day prior, including desired meal location and days as well as number of guests by calling Silver Key at 884-2304. The Mountain Community Mennonite Church is a provider of Silver Key meals in the area. For a complete list of locations, visit silverkey.org.
Every day, cooks and volunteers at the main silver key campus, 1625 S. Murray Blvd. in Colorado Springs, arrive at 6 a.m. and begin preparing nutritious meals that follow the government’s recommended dietary guidelines.
“What I really love about it is that we really get the freedom to work within the nutritional bounds and explore and push it as far as we can to those boundaries to make sure that the food is the best we can serve,” said Peter Vickery, a cook at Silver Key. “If we wouldn’t want to serve it to our own families, we wouldn’t want to serve it to (local seniors).”
The meals are delivered via truck to about 20 different sites as far south Fountain Valley all the way up to Monument and Woodland Park, as well as directly to residents’ homes if they qualify for the Meals on Wheels Program.
Gerald Coulter, executive chef at Silver Key, said an average of 700 meals a day and 180,000 quality meals a year come out of his kitchen.
He created a menu plan he calls a “quad,” meaning menus are planned every day for the next four months. He will rotate through the quad three times by 2019, so Silver Key patrons and Meals on Wheels participants only eat the same meal three times this year.
Silver key was founded in 1970 and has added different services throughout the years. Silver Key’s partners with organizations like Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado and the UCCS Aging Center, offering a variety of services including Meals On Wheels, transportation services, a Silver Key Friends thrift store, and temporary case management services.
“Silver Key is the area’s provider of a variety of services for those older than 60,” said Cathy Grossman, marketing manager at Silver Key.
“We have more than 600 volunteers who work throughout (Silver Key). We get a lot of feedback about how much they enjoy the food.”