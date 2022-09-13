Later this month, the spirit of the sole Air Force Academy graduate to receive the Medal of Honor will be celebrated.
Air Force Capt. Lance Peter Sijan died at the age of 25 on Jan. 21, 1968 while a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.
Gen. Mark A. Welsh III is set to receive the Sijan Service Award during Home Field Advantage’s 5th Annual Celebration of Service, honoring frontline forces, during the Air Force vs. Navy football game weekend, Sept. 29 – Oct. 1.
The award is given to a “community champion, someone who truly walks the walk when it comes to service.”
Certainly that describes Gen. Welsh, a 1976 graduate of the Air Force Academy, who is now dean of the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University.
He was the 20th Chief of Staff of the Air Force and is a former AFA commandant.
“During his long military career, he received numerous awards and decorations, including the Defense Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Distinguished Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Legion of Merit with oak leaf cluster and Distinguished Flying Cross with oak leaf cluster,” states Gen. Welsh’s bio on the Bush School website.
Home Field Advantage, a Colorado Springs event planning company, organizes the Celebration of Service “to help the community reflect on one’s personal commitment to service, while saluting the front line forces (law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical responders, military) that protect the nation,” states a recent HFA press release.
The Sijan Service Award is one the highlights of a full weekend of activities planned by HFA, which states on its Facebook page that it “is an organization aimed at accelerating research and treatment for TBI with a focus on Frontline Forces and Athletes, particularly football players.”
Gen. Welsh will receive his award at the Sept. 29 Celebration of Service Dinner at the Colorado Springs Marriott.
The award will be presented by Capt. Sijan’s sister, Janine Sijan-Rozina. Tickets are available for purchase at COS2022.Eventbrite.com.
That evening, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and the city of Colorado Springs will be also honored with the DeBerry Awards for their support of youth and “Front Line Forces,” the website states.
Service, honor and bravery are all words that come to mind when remembering Capt. Lance Sijan.
I learned his story of astonishing courage from his sister in 2019 at a Colorado Springs screening of a documentary her production company made about her brother, “Sijan.”
I’ve written before in this space about the details his capture, imprisonment and torture in a POW camp.
On Nov. 9, 1967, the F-4C Phantom Sijan was piloting went down over Laos. Sijan ejected from his disabled aircraft, suffering a compound fracture of his leg, a skull fracture and a broken hand.
A mission to rescue him was unsuccessful. With little water and no food, supplies or medicine, Capt. Sijan survived for more than six weeks in jungle, dragging his injured body through the terrain before being captured by enemy forces.
As a prisoner of war, Sijan survived more than two months of torture, never surrendering more than his name, rank and serial number.
He ultimately succumbed to his injuries in the camp.
On March 4, 1976, he was posthumously awarded the prestigious Medal of Honor — the nation’s highest award for bravery in combat, presented to his parents Sylvester and Jane Sijan by President Gerald Ford.
“Captain Sijan’s extraordinary heroism and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty at the cost of his life are in keeping with the highest traditions of the U.S. Air Force and reflect great credit upon himself and the U.S. Armed Forces,” states his Medal of Honor citation.
At the Air Force Academy, a dormitory is named for Sijan, and a bronze sculpture of him, a gift of the Class of 1965, stands on campus in the Plaza of Heroes.
His selflessness, leadership and dedication to service live on through his AFA legacy and the Sijan Service Award.
