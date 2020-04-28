As Roger Waters asked back in 1979, “Is there anybody out there?” To which I can definitely and informedly answer “yes!”
As I go about my (approved) business in the community, I’ve been repeatedly uplifted by the community’s attitude toward the challenge with which we’re dealing. There’s obviously a difference, what with all the spacing/covering stuff, but people seem bent on not letting this thing win … medically or psychologically. Smiling faces and generally good humor — and senses of humor; essential equipment now more than ever — have been the rule at the grocery store, the coffee shop(s), the gas station and the go-to to-go food outlets (see what I did there?).
I also did a little reconnaissance run around the area last week just to look the place over sans obligations, stops to make, people to contend with, etc., and counted, just for fun, over 300 businesses between Northgate and Palmer Lake. Don’t know what the official enterprise count is for the Tri-Lakes region, but that was just the ones visible from the comfort of one’s car on the main roads. Praying that you all weather this storm, and that we’ll get to look back on this as a moment in history that we survived and learned from. Prayers also to those with friends of loved ones contending with this or any other medical challenges during a tough time.
There are unavoidable bones of contention regarding this whole thing and our national and local response to it, but the incivility I’ve seen on the matter has been limited to Nextdoor and Facebook. People seem to be treating each other with respect and decency in the real world, and I take encouragement and comfort from the sight of my fellow pilgrims making the best of things around our Cherry Springs Ranch neighborhood and doing normal life-stuff around Monument and Palmer Lake.
Speaking of the “Monumental” milk of human kindness, I’ve been blessed to be a conduit for a bunch of it over the past several weeks, with our Friday night “Live from Gwillimville” online hoedowns helping to raise money for Tri-Lakes Cares. (I acknowledged to TLC executive director Haley Chapin that I’d looked for other nonprofits around the area with whom to share the livestream love but hadn’t found any that seemed as engaged and front-line relevant as Tri-Lakes Cares. She gave me her permission to quit looking.)
Our online tuners-in have contributed over $3,000 to what is an indispensable part of the community effort — Tri-Lakes Cares helps those in need with everything from basic daily necessities to help with mortgage and rent payments (check ‘em out at Tri-LakesCares.org). We’ve been supported in this fun-raising mission with contributions including giveaway gift cards and “pre-game” meals from such local merchants as Back East Bar and Grill, Arlene’s Beans, Palmer Lake Pub, Taste of Life Natural Market, DARS Supply, O’Malley’s Irish Pub, Serranos Coffee, Speedtrap, Monument Pies & Grinders, Hope Hypnotherapy, Wesley Owens Coffee and Searle Ranch Grass-Fed Beef, of course.
Our little gang of backwoods buskers includes Ashtonz members Randy Simonoff, Bob Bowker and Kerry Paige plus ascendant banjo phenomenon Sarah Searle (my daughter, which is a gas), and we’re scheduled to do at least one more broadcast at 6 p.m. Friday, May 1. This particular cabin-concert is being hosted by Mountain Country Radio in Colorado Springs, and will be carried live on their Facebook page (Facebook.com/MountainCountry). Join us, if you don’t have a better offer!
Charlie Searle has lived in Monument since 1994 and is active in a variety of pursuits in the Tri-Lakes area, as his tagline “Meat, Motors, Music, Media” attests. Contact Charlie at AlongTheDivide@pikespeaknewspapers.com.