Discovery Canyon High School will host a signing party for 10 of its student-athletes Wednesday in the campus theater arts building. The ceremony begins at 3 p.m.
Those being honored are:
• Savannah Ruane, lacrosse, Adams State
• Patrick Allis, wrestling, Western Colorado
• Hannah Pethtel, volleyball, Western Colorado
• Liberty Ricca, triathlon, Arizona State
• Nick Lorenz, tennis, Bryant University
• Sammy Edwards, softball, Colorado Christian University
• Cora Ferguson, softball, St. Lawrence University
• Zach Anderson, football, Colorado Mesa
• Brianna Ridings, swimming, University of Arkansas at Little Rock
• Ashten Prechtel, basketball, Stanford.
Prechtel already signed her national letter of intent in November.
Ricca has enjoyed a solid career for the Thunder. She finished seventh at last October’s Class 4A state cross-country meet. She was 17th as a junior.
Allis won a state wrestling championship as a junior.
Anderson was a two-year starting quarterback for the Thunder. Last season, he rushed for 13 touchdowns in the option offense, and threw seven touchdown passes.
Edwards and Ferguson were the top two batters on the softball team last season, hitting .612 and .462, respectively.