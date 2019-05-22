The Sibell barn in downtown Monument was the site of an old-fashioned pig roast and hoedown raising funds for Mike Donahue’s Value Up program (value-up.org) this spring.
The April 27 event was spearheaded by Charlie Searle of Monument, with his rock/pop/country band Ashtonz providing entertainment for the about 100 guests. The evening included a silent auction of sports memorabilia arranged by Gary Adler of Pro Players Association (proplayersassociation.org), a nonprofit organization of professional athletes, media and entertainment personalities and associate members created to raise funds for charitable causes and provide community service.
“A lot of people around here know what an important mission Mike Donahue is on with Value Up, working with school-age kids to help them navigate the teen years,” said Searle. “There’s so much more social pressure ... today than people my age ever had to deal with, and kids often become overwhelmed and with yet-undeveloped coping skills they’re at risk of losing hope ... .”
Columbine survivor Craig Scott of Littleton, whose sister Rachel was the first person killed in the April 1999 tragedy, is a co-founder of Value Up.
“We’re happy to support this program, and it’s a great excuse to have a party with a bunch of friends around the area,” Searle said. “Brian and Karen Sibell are terrific hosts, the pig from Sara’s Sausage was excellent, and it was just a really fun and worthwhile evening.”