March 6 marked what may be the end of a social era around here … the final hoedown, quite possibly, at Sibell’s barn in downtown Monument. (For the uninitiated, it’s the red-sided edifice just off Front Street between the Coffee Cup Café parking lot and 2nd Street, about 50 feet east of the train tracks.)
My Ashtōnz bandmates and I had the honor and privilege of providing entertainment for The Last Hoot on March 6, a gathering of local friends and old-time Monumenters raising funds for the Wounded Heroes Project of Colorado Springs. The property, which includes the Sibell residence as well as the barn, is changing hands later this month. Plans for the barn under its new ownership remain unknown.
“It’s been an important part of Tri-Lakes community life around here for over 30 years, and we wanted to have one more night of fun for the memory books,” says Brian Sibell, whose dad Si (longtime mayor and household name in the area) built the barn in 1990 to serve as shop and warehouse for his sign-painting business. “He needed room for 14’ by 48’ billboards, which you’re not going to fit in a garage. Pretty soon the billboard business went to vinyl faces, which meant there wasn’t any more painting. Our first social event there was the 3rd of July party in 1993, and we were off and running.”
The annual Independence Day Eve throwdowns became a staple of the summer calendar, with a stage added for live music and a bar area later built in the northwest corner of the building. Along with the popular July 3 event, the barn became an area go-to for high school reunions (including the Lewis-Palmer classes of 1975, ’76, ’77 and ’78), weddings and funerals, including memorial receptions for both Si and Dorothy Sibell in recent years, and even A.A. meetings from time to time. (The joke was that a meeting should be hosted the morning after each barn-blowout, with required attendance for anyone still on the premises).
“We hosted annual parties for the Sons of Silence biker gang, which usually had about as much drama as a retirement home bingo game … maybe less,” laughs Brian, who also recalled an event featuring William Paul Young, author of the bestselling book “The Shack,” which went from a project for family and friends (he photocopied 15 books and gave them away as Christmas gifts) to over 20 million copies sold as of 2017.
“My friend Steve Melton approached me and said that his church in the Springs wanted to find a non-church venue for Mr. Young’s appearance,” Brian explains. “We roasted two pigs, which was kind of a big deal, and our guest told his story about the phenomenal success of the book and the movie, and about the evolution of his faith. That was a memorable occasion, as was the pool-and-poker blizzard party of 1997.”
As anyone living here then will remember, the legendary blizzard that hit in October of that year closed I-25, forcing motorists to seek shelter anywhere they could. “They were shuttling people from the Conoco just off the interstate to the town hall (the building on 2nd Street that now serves as headquarters for the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce), and it looked like a refugee camp,” says Brian. “And that’s where John Bailey entered the picture, just like the Pied Piper.”
“I was living in an apartment I’d built in the building at 3rd and Front streets and went out to see who needed help,” says John Bailey of Palmer Lake, Si and Dorothy’s ex-nephew-in-law (if you can follow that). “Kevin Swenson [Monument police officer] told me about all the people stuck at the town hall and I went over there and let them know that there were two pool tables and room to play poker or just hang out at the barn.” The intrepid Mr. Bailey ended up leading an expedition of stranded travelers on a march through the snow for an all-nighter that would become etched in local lore. “There were already 12-foot-high walls of snow where the plows had been trying to clear a path … it was pretty wild!”
Brian adds, “My folks really loved throwing parties, and always loved the people of Monument. It was a great way to stay involved in the community in the years after Dad retired.” Barn life slowed considerably with Si and Dorothy’s passing (in December of 2018 and August of ’19, respectively), but the venerable venue found itself back in the center of the social scene during the shutdown of the past year.
Being a private venue with no liquor license to revoke, in an area where residents are inclined to let people use their own social discretion (for the most part), the Sibell barn has served as a social lifesaver over this time. It’s been the venue for several fundraising events and “just because” parties, bringing in new barn-buddies to make merry with longtime friends.
“We’re glad to have helped bring the community back together a little bit, to give folks an evening of ‘normal’ here and there,” says Brian. “That may be a more important part of the story than anything we did before.”
Here’s hoping that we’ve not seen the last of this Monumental mecca for merriment, monkeyshines and occasional mayhem (“There was a bachelor party for a certain member of the police force who’ll go unnamed,” says Brian. “Let’s just say it was talked about for quite a while around here”).
But if the bash earlier this month was indeed farewell, thanks to the Sibell family and that ol’ building for the memories … even the fuzzy ones!
