For the first time since 2019 after which the COVID-19 shut everything down, Chapter 1100 of AARP in conjunction with AARP ElderWatch Colorado, held a free shredding event in Black Forest.

Individuals came from 21 different ZIP Code areas of central Colorado to participate. They dropped off their personal documents for shredding, yielding about 7,000 pounds paper which will be recycled. They also donated 370 pounds of non-perishable food and $255 to the Black Forest Care and Share Food Bank.

Shredding unneeded personal documents is recommended because that removes them from the possibility of nefarious individuals recovering them from trash bins or storage areas and using the personal information for fraudulent activities.

Chapter 1100 plans to have another shredding event next year.