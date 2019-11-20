It’s too easy to come up with a list of gripes: the drive to Denver; Christmas decorations appearing before Halloween; the decline of civility. Instead, I’m going to shine a spotlight on gratitude.
Who isn’t grateful for our recent November weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s? It reminds us why we love Colorado. And it must’ve done so for Friends of Cheyenne Cañon, who chose that perfect weekend for their 5-mile and 5 K trail run.
I’m grateful my husband talked me into entering the 5-mile race despite my lack of conditioning, and that I enjoyed exactly 100 minutes of solitude on some of the loveliest trails in the region. That’s one advantage of placing second to last. Everyone passed me within the first five minutes and then I had the trail to myself. I’m thankful for the patient volunteers along the way who cheered the stragglers and made sure we stayed on course. I’m grateful for fellow competitor “Jeanie” who is 10 years older and who fast-hiked the five miles and beat me handily. She’s my new role model.
I have never traveled a portion of Gold Camp Road on foot. It was an eye-opener. Along the steep hillside some of our citizenry have dumped everything from mattresses to all kinds of garbage. Illegal dumping is one reason park staff has erected gates in North Cheyenne Cañon and decided to close the park between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. You simply don’t risk or squander your community jewels. The considerable trash along Gold Camp will not be easy to clean up, but I have no doubt some hardy group will step up. That’s our community.
I’m grateful to all of our Friends groups across the region. Many of their boards endorsed 2B — the TABOR refund for parks that just passed. Some groups donated money to the campaign. Even Friends groups of parks that won’t see a dime of that $7 million were supportive. They care about their park and all other city parks.
Finally, I’m grateful to the 57% of city voters who were willing to forgo a future $31 utility bill credit to support city parks and trails. Not only are we “ultra-users,” we are ultra-generous and willing to invest in those assets that improve our quality of life.
Bring on the turkey!
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.