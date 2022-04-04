The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying a man who used credit cards stolen from a car parked near the Mount Herman trailhead last month, according to a news release.
On the afternoon of Feb. 16, a window of the car was smashed at the trailhead near Lindbergh Road and Schilling Avenue in the county's unincorporated area near Monument, the Sheriff's Office said. Credit cards were stolen from the owner's purse, which was in the car.
The credit cards were used by a man at several locations on that day, including a King Soopers, 7-Eleven, Loaf-N-Jug and a Subway, the Sheriff's Office said. The man is described to be 20 to 30 years old with a goatee; he was wearing glasses, a dark zip-up Under Armour jacket, black pants and black shoes.
The man was reported to be driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee, the Sheriff's Office said.
Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts is asked call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777.
