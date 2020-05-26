Over 80 billion pictures each year are taken with our cameras, phones and tablets. These pictures might be of family vacations, hiking trips, sporting events, wildlife, people, or anything that catches our fancy. I would guess that half of them include “selfies.”
We download them into digital files and share them with friends on Instagram, Facebook and other social media platforms, but we print less than 1% of these pictures.
Why don’t we print more of our pictures and display them in our homes and offices? Because, despite our fancy cameras, equipment, our best intentions and the latest Photoshop programs, we aren’t photographers. We didn’t truly “capture the moment.” We don’t naturally grasp the concept of lighting, composition, focal points and the same principles of design that make all art pleasing and to be enjoyed daily.
Monument resident Sheila Fuller is an accomplished photographer who knows it takes patience, perseverance and timing to capture the perfect photograph. She will wait for hours to capture the perfect light in a desert canyon, the dew on a flower, or the pristine natural geometry of a snowflake. The light must be right and the subject matter, especially if it is a living creature, has to be caught at the exact moment.
Image the patience it takes to photograph a snowflake at its moment of perfection. Wait one minute longer and it has melted, or blown away. Capturing the light in nature depends on atmospheric conditions, the weather and serendipity. Only a professional with a seasoned eye can harness this moment.
Twelve elements have been defined as necessary for the success of a photograph. These elements include the emotional impact on the viewer and the technical excellence of the print. Creativity, style and composition, as well as presentation, color balance, lighting and the focal point of the piece, are important. How well the photograph fulfills the subject matter and how it tells a story are also crucial criteria for fine art photography. None of these elements can be created in Photoshop. They rely on the eye, heart and brain of the photographer. This is true whether the subject matter is a landscape, architecture, people or nature photography, as well as abstracts, which focus on line, color and form.
See how well Sheila fulfills these critical elements by viewing her photography on her website, sheilafullerphotography.com, and at Bella Art and Frame (bellaartandframe.com) in downtown Monument.
You can also visit her studio in person on this year’s Front Range Open Studios, slated for Sept. 12 and 13. Info: frontrangeopenstudios.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.