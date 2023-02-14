Carlotta LaNier grew up in Little Rock, Arkansas in the 1940s. As a child, she learned the rules around town. Sit in the back of the bus not the front. At the Greyhound station, sit in the waiting area for colored people. Don’t drink from the "whites only" water fountain. At the movie theater and the hospital, use the colored entrance. That’s the way it was in Arkansas.

One day every year, the Little Rock Zoo was open to colored people and Carlotta always looked forward to that day. Now, as she reflects on visits to the zoo, LaNier remarks, “as if the animals knew the color of my skin.”

When she was a teenager, Carlotta expected to go to Dunbar High School because it was the all-Black junior and senior high school near her neighborhood. Then in 1954, she heard a new opportunity had come her way. The Supreme Court had ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that racial segregation in public schools was unconstitutional, thereby creating new possibilities for students to attend different schools. It was momentous news since it meant she could go to Little Rock Central High School, where the education was known as the best in the state. Carlotta had heard that Little Rock High School was huge: over 100 classrooms, a library, a stadium and gym, a 2,000-seat auditorium and even a greenhouse. When it was built in 1927, it was the largest and most expensive school in the country, to the tune of $1.5 million in 1927 dollars. Designated an architectural landmark meant it was listed in the National Register of Historic Places and it was widely recognized as the most beautiful school in the nation.

Unfortunately, change came slowly, especially through the eyes of a teenager. Despite Carlotta’s excitement to attend Little Rock Central, three years had passed after the Supreme Court decision before any Black students were permitted to enter the school. On Sept. 23, 1957, nine Black students including Carlotta were finally on their way. They were escorted into the school by police officers while a crowd of over 1,000 white protestors surrounded the building and filled the streets. The students walked in but as violence escalated, police officers rushed them outside and into police cars to leave.

“There were blankets in the car and we were told to cover our heads so no one would see us,” Carlotta recalls. The police cars sped away while violence erupted in the crowd. Bricks were thrown, reporters’ cameras were destroyed. Fear and anger raged for hours.

“That first day walking into Little Rock Central was the scariest day of my life,” recalls LaNier. She was shocked at the insults, degrading jeering and name-calling, the atmosphere was frightening. The following day, President Eisenhower authorized 1,200 members of the 101st Airborne Division from Fort Campbell, Kentucky to escort the nine students into the building for the second day of school. Ultimately, 10,000 members of the Kentucky National Guard were mobilized to ensure that the students could attend safely and to maintain order in the school and neighborhood community. Guard officers patrolled inside and outside of the school for the rest of the academic year.

To Carlotta, it was obvious that some teachers were supportive of integration while others were not. Black and white students were treated differently. The Black students were required to leave the school immediately after classes were over, which meant they were not allowed to participate in any extracurricular activities. Carlotta realized that meant no participation in National Honor Society, student council, basketball games, band, etc. No clubs, no social activities — none of these opportunities were open to her.

Each day was a different challenge. “One girl followed me through the hallways trying to step on my heels, all day, every day. Students sneered at us, spat at us, and called us names. Many teachers didn’t want us there.” It was a turbulent year socially and academically, but the nine Black students finished the year.

For the next two years, the school was closed when a judge suspended the integration order. Plus, the school board claimed there weren’t any funds to pay security guards to maintain the peace. LaNier continued high school through correspondence courses until Little Rock Central eventually reopened. LaNier graduated in 1960. LaNier moved to Colorado, completed college at UNC and holds five honorary doctorate degrees. She founded a real estate brokerage firm, worked for nonprofit organizations, serves on numerous boards and is an author and public speaker.

During a recent presentation at Library 21C, LaNier emphasized the ways in which her parents raised her. “Your job is to bring home good grades,” her dad would say. Education is the fundamental element to open possibilities for every person in society, thus, preparation equals education. Her parents reinforced that she was just as good as the next person and had just as much right as every other teenager to attend Little Rock Central.

LaNier summed it up by saying, “others may not like who you are, but that’s their problem. Know who you are and be true to yourself. Use education as a launching point for your life. And lastly, when a door opens, whether it’s simply a crack or it’s flung wide open, go through it and make the best of it.” In doing so, she went a mighty long way.

LaNier’s books are available through Pikes Peak Library District: "A Mighty Long Way (Adapted for Young Readers)" by Carlotta LaNier and Lisa Frazier Page and "A Mighty Long Way, My Journey to Justice at Little Rock Central High School" by Carlotta LaNier and Lisa Frazier Page. Additional biographical information about LaNier is available on the Colorado Women’s Hall of Fame website, cogreatwomen.org.

