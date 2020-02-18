The Tri-Lakes Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
Sharon Gann, of Design Within Reach LLC, is one of a select group of professionals nationwide to earn the Certified Aging-in-Place Specialist designation, identifying her as a home designer with the skills and knowledge to remodel or modify a home to meet the unique needs of the older population, disabled owners or their visitors.
The National Association of Home Builders, in partnership with the AARP and NAHB Research Center, created the CAPS program, which includes training and education on the technical, business management and customer service skills essential to compete in the fastest-growing segment of the residential remodeling industry — home modifications for aging-in-place.
Design Within Reach LLC specializes in space planning and floor plan re-design of existing residential properties to enable clients of all ages to “thrive” in place. Services also include staging of existing furnishings and selection of new furnishings, finishes and artworks.
CAPS graduates include remodelers, builders, designers, architects, occupational therapists and others who help homeowners remain in their homes safely, independently and comfortably as they age.
In three days of coursework, the CAPS curriculum incorporates market demographics, communication techniques, marketing, common barriers and solutions, building codes and standards, product ideas and resources and business management.
CAPS program graduates are required to maintain their designation by attending continuing education programs and/or participating in community service projects.
“I look forward to helping homeowners in the Tri-Lakes area make the changes they need to enable them to live in their homes for a long, long time,” Gann said.
For more on Design Within Reach LLC, 1420 Regal Glen Court in Monument, visit designwithinreach.org or call 719-238-5113.
— Compiled by Breeanna Jent