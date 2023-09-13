This past Friday, we officially published the list of candidates who successfully submitted their petitions and will run for the Lewis-Palmer School District 38 Board of Education in November of 2023. You can find those candidates and additional information about the upcoming election on our website at lewispalmer.org/election.

We can’t overstate the importance of our Board of Education directors, especially as they fuel our vision of Elevating the Futures of Every Student, Every Day. To this end, we can’t thank the individuals who have thrown their hats in the ring enough. While these are volunteer positions, they are also incredibly big roles, and deserve shared thanks for public stewardship of our school system.

We also want to take this opportunity to express our deep gratitude to both Mr. Matt Clawson and Mrs. Theresa Phillips for their several years of service to our Board. Mr. Clawson has served on the Board since August of 2015 and Mrs. Phillips has served since June of 2018. We look forward to formally recognizing their contributions and service to our community over the past several years at an upcoming board meeting.

As we have discussed in this space in the past, our Board of Education directors lead through policy governance and ensure our community’s voices and values are reflected in our district’s policies, strategic initiatives, curriculum and more.

We feel it’s important to empower our community to learn more about each candidate, and we have invited our slate of candidates to participate in a Candidate Forum hosted by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. The event is set to be held at 6 p.m. on Sept. 28 at Palmer Ridge High School. Through this forum, which we also intend to live-stream, we hope our candidates can communicate broadly with each member of our community and share their perspectives, thoughts and ideals for the district.

In alignment with our comprehensive Strategic Plan, mission, vision and values, our newly composed Board will have a firm foundation to help guide Lewis-Palmer School District 38 into the future.

One of our six Strategic Plan priorities is Fiscal Stewardship, a key piece to building trust with our community. In our next message in this space, we intend to dive deeper into this priority and share more about our strategic initiatives and indicators of success. As we approach this topic, our team is working on a suite of videos to release over the next several months to help our community gain a deep understanding of school finance and how public schools are funded and operated. We believe this information will be helpful to our community as we continue to navigate the many complexities and challenges associated with how public schools are funded in Colorado and what that means for our students in District 38.