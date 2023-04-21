For a second consecutive year, Lewis-Palmer High School will host the Social Emotional Wellness Coalition’s Monumentaries festival for promoting and celebrating conversations, connections and differences around mental health topics.

The event, in partnership with the Youth Documentary Academy, Peak View Behavioral Health and Arts in Society, involves the screening and professionally facilitated post-screening discussions of youth-produced and national award winning documentary films regarding mental health.

Volunteers from the Monument Hill Kiwanis are also involved in assisting with the event, which also involves a prize raffle, snacks and refreshments and resource vendors from local mental health organizations and partners.

This year’s Monumentaries event is 1-4:30 p.m., April 30 at Lewis Palmer High School in Monument.

From the efforts of a couple dozen of regular members of the SEW Coalition, the first half of the school year is devoted to training students, faculty and engaged parents on the aspects of mental health issues and facilitating discussion of them, particularly reducing the potential of youth suicide. The second half of the academic year is devoted to organizing the Monumentaries event itself.

The program for the event will involve the screening and discussion of three 10-15 minute documentaries, produced by high school students in the area through the SEWC’s partnership with the Youth Documentary Academy. The YDA is a Colorado Springs-based non-profit organization which provides training to high school students, for course credit, in all aspects of documentary film production. Students choose their own subjects which often reflect the utmost social concerns in their minds.

Two of this year’s selected films address youth suicide from two different perspectives, and one film about online relationship and predation. The event’s program will conclude with a youth panel discussion with a question and answer period.

Founding director of the YDA Tom Shepard said documentaries have a synchronicity in that format of storytelling and allows a platform to spark conversion on delicate issues.

“They are all first-person point of view films. They are all very, very personal, and so there is something about this format that is a very non-threatening way to talk about the subject matter. Especially if it's about an experience [an audience member] hasn’t had or knows about,” Shepard said.

The SEW Coalition was created in 2018 from the Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church after the Tri-Lakes region lost two teenagers to death by suicide, nearly one after the other. Although the two youths were not in the church’s congregation, Youth Pastor and Communications Director for the church Sam Hastings said the feelings of shock and loss was felt in their church as well.

“Churches are really a community cross section, and we felt the ripples of those deaths,” Hastings said. “It made us at the church ask what we can do beyond just the church.”

Last year’s Monumentaries agenda called for adults and students viewing the featured documentaries separately, followed by a facilitated discussion of the films, before the entire audience was brought together for a large group discussion. Shepard said the format was a savvy way of creating intergenerational conversations on the films’ topics.

“It increases the capacity for empathy and conversation, and respectful conversation, which we are not often finding as of late,” Shepard said.

Williams said the documentaries and the way the agenda was designed was also to help bridge the gap between the adults and the students, especially when those conversations are difficult for teenagers to have even with their own family members because they can be awkward or embarrassing.

Hastings said stories are a far more effective way of communicating ideas than just a curriculum and have a way of internally pulling people toward someone’s message.

“Stories just have a way of putting people at ease,” he said. “Stories illustrate a message better than just facts and bullet points.”

Being a multi-generational event, students in grade seven and older, parents, faculty, grand-parents and great grand-parents alike are encouraged to attend.