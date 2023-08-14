Few things in life give you the feeling of a new school year. The most invigorating part about this feeling is that it is an experience nearly every one of us shares. For our students, each new year brings the possibility of meeting new friends, discovering a new club or hobby, and continuing to cultivate personal growth and the pursuit of future plans. For our staff, we rally around the opportunity to support and elevate each and every student as well as grow and hone our professional skills together as a team. For our families, we value your efforts and active partnerships in the continued growth of our students, who represent the future of our region, state and nation.

And for our broader community, each new year also marks a renewed opportunity to engage with us as we continue to grow and elevate as a school district. Ultimately, we can each be proud that our Tri-Lakes community has a strong foundation through public education, and we each have a role to play in advancing the continued success of our school district.

I’m confident that this year will be a great one, in which we can live out our vision of Elevating the Futures of Every Student, Every Day, and carry out our mission — We strive to partner with our parents, the community, and educators to prepare our students to be successful learners, productive citizens, and caring contributors to society. We will do this through executing our comprehensive Strategic Plan, which is summarized in the following six core priorities:

Safe & Healthy Schools

Academic Excellence

Valuing Our People

Operations & Facility Planning

Fiscal Stewardship

Relationships & Communication

As we pursue progress in each of these core priorities, we are working to continuously improve and provide the best education possible for each of our students. We can only improve as a school district with the support of our staff, families and our community working in tandem, and we want to invite each of you in to contribute to the future success of Lewis-Palmer School District 38 through the lens of our strategic plan. As we approach this school year, we look forward to hosting many events where our broader community can engage with us, and we invite you to find those opportunities as they arise on our new and improved website, lewispalmer.org.

I want to thank our current Board of Education Directors, each of whom has dedicated their time and energy to furthering this Strategic Plan and committing to strong policy governance, which keeps District 38 operating effectively. As many of you know, we are approaching a critical time for our Board of Education, an election this November that will determine the future of four district director seats.

This critical time presents yet another opportunity to come together as a community. It presents an opportunity for us to unite, not divide, over the shared goal of committing to elevating each of our region’s young people. Our district will support several opportunities to engage further in this process as we progress through the fall, and you will find those opportunities on our November Election webpage at lewispalmer.org/election.

No matter your role in District 38, I hope everyone has a great year filled with growth and that you can carry that new-year feeling and excitement with you all school year long. Welcome back!

Dr. K.C. Somers is the superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38.