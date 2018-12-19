GIFTS TO GIVE THE SENIORS IN YOUR LIFE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON
Gift-giving season is either the best time of the year or a source of stress, but challenges of gift giving are often increased when shopping for seniors. Here are some gift ideas for seniors that are useful, compact and still from-the-heart.
Consumables: Gifts that can be eaten or used (and don't need to be stored) are often a great bet for seniors, like filet of smoked salmon; a selection of green and herbal teas; membership to a produce delivery service; or an assorted basket with whole grain pastas, canned tomatoes, high-quality olive oil, olives, and so on.
Gift certificates: Certificates for special items seniors wouldn’t normal treat themselves to are another useful gift, such as those to a specialty store, deli or take-out counter; a credit to the hair dresser or nail salon; spa services, like a massage or facial; museum memberships; tickets or subscriptions to the theater or symphony, with rides there and back; movie passes; or a subscription to audio books or credit on an iTunes account.
I.O.Us: Special outings, household chores, favorite meals — they all make great "gifts" when written down as a personalized gift certificate to be redeemed later. Examples include major yard work, like trimming hedges or mulching gardens; major housework tasks, such as painting a room, cleaning gutters or organizing a closet; chauffeur services — either for short trips or one big journey, perhaps to visit a friend or family member the person doesn't get to see very often; or a visit to a favorite restaurant together, or a home-cooked meal of the person's choice.
-Courtesy of Homecare Assistance of El Paso County