College of Saint Mary in Omaha, Neb., announced it has selected Carolyna “Lyna” Truong of Monument as a Marie Curie Scholar starting in the fall.
Truong was presented with a scholarship check for $80,000 April 30 by CSM alum Maryann Touitou, a member of the Class of 1970.
According to a news release from the college, Truong receives the scholarship “after standing out in academic talent and showing outstanding leadership service.”
“Lyna is passionate about biology and loves the subject matter,” said Sophia Smith, the science department head at The Classical Academy.
“She actually takes to heart what she is learning and internalizes it and applies it to various situations in her life.”
College of Saint Mary’s prestigious Marie Curie Scholars Program, which is funded in part by the National Science Foundation, provides significant financial support and resources to outstanding young women pursuing study in STEM majors, such as biology, chemistry, human biology or math.
Marie Curie Scholars receive up to $20,000 annually for four years in gift aid. In addition to having access to substantial financial resources and facilities, participants also receive free tutoring, have opportunities for undergraduate research, and have access to top programs like the National Institute of Health and NASA research fellowships. Marie Curie Scholars also often attend and present at national conferences.
Truong, the daughter of Khanh Truong and Hanh Nguyen, earns the scholarship after achieving several honors at The Classical Academy in Colorado Springs. Some of Truong’s academic and extracurricular accomplishments include: National Honor Society (2020, 2021 and 2022); regional tennis champion (2021); and First Team Academic All-State Award (2021 and 2022).
At College of Saint Mary, Truong plans to major in biology starting in the fall of 2022.
College of Saint Mary uses initiatives like the Marie Curie Scholar Program to provide women from all backgrounds with access to an affordable, excellent college experience, career-driven coursework and lifelong leadership skills.
Truong is one of eight recipients of this year’s Marie Curie Scholarships.