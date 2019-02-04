Discovery Canyon senior Ashten Prechtel has been named to the prestigious McDonald’s All-American Basketball Team.
Prechtel, a 6-foot-5 center, will play in the game March 27 in Atlanta. She will represent the 12-person West squad against the East.
“This is a great honor,” Prechtel said.
Prechtel said she found out she was on the team when Discovery Canyon athletic director Ron Sukle interrupted her during weights class to tell her the news.
“I was very excited,” she said.
Prechtel is the first player (male or female) from her school to be selected as a McDonald’s All-American. The last Colorado Springs area player to be named a McDonald’s All-American was Mesa Ridge’s Kylee Shook in 2016.
“I’ve played with or against most of the girls on these teams,” Prechtel said. “They are all very good. It should be a great game.”
Prechtel and her family will fly to Atlanta on March 23. Prechtel will practice with the West team leading up to the game. She will receive Adidas-sponsored gear, as well as a ring signifying that she is a McDonald’s All-American.
Prechtel signed her national letter of intent in November to play basketball for Stanford, which was ranked No. 8 in the nation in the Associated Press poll as of Jan. 31.
“Next year when I get to Stanford, we will have nine players on the team who are McDonald’s All-Americans,” she said. “I am honored to be one of them.”
Prechtel is enjoying another solid season for the Thunder. She leads the team with 21.7 points and 16.3 rebounds per game. Discovery Canyon is 10-8, 6-3 in the Class 4A Pikes Peak Athletic Conference.
Prechtel is a four-year starter. She led the Thunder to postseason appearances in each of her first three seasons. Discovery Canyon advanced to the second round twice.
The Thunder will make the playoffs again this season. They are 20th in the RPI standings. The top 16 teams receive first-round byes.
“Every season I’ve seen so much improvement for myself and with our team,” Prechtel said. “I think we can make a deep playoff run this year.”
When she wasn’t playing for Discovery Canyon, Prechtel was honing her skills with her club team, Premier Basketball Club, based in Evergreen, Colo.
The only other girl from Colorado named to the McDonald’s team this season is Fran Belibi of Regis Jesuit.