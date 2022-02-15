Palmer Divide Regional Trail offers simple and straightforward hiking year round, with the bonus of some quiet time far from busy urban areas.
Scattered houses with a sleepy rural feel border the open space, making this 92-acre natural area a brilliant set-aside by local planners. When snow depth exceeds six inches, strap on snowshoes for some winter wonderland snow hiking.
From I-25 in Monument, drive east on Highway 105 for about five miles to Highway 83. Turn right and travel south for about 2.25 miles to Hodgen Road. Turn left and travel east for about 10 miles to the Woodlake Trailhead at Woodlake Road.
Begin hiking along the wide and well maintained gravel trail. The mellow trail through rolling terrain traverses extensive grasslands and cattail marsh wetlands along Kiowa Creek. Increasingly longer days inspire birds to vocalize. As winter gives way to spring, marsh loving species like Wilson’s Snipe begin to be heard in the wetlands. Also listen for the trilly song of Red-winged Blackbirds in the cattails and the melodious song of Western Meadowlark rising from the grassy areas. The coming spring will bring lush green grass and wildflowers to the surroundings.
The open landscape features minimal trees, but many large willows stand in the wetland areas enhanced by some scattered Ponderosa Pine. The last half mile of the trail enters an open woodland of relatively small Ponderosa Pine.
After about two miles the trail ends as it nears private property, so turn around and stroll back to the trailhead. Just before reaching the trailhead note a small cluster of aspen trees off to the left of the trail, which may be one of the farthest east naturally occurring aspen groves in the U.S.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast that hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.