A tonal shift can be unnerving. It can be embraced. Sometimes, it can just exist.
Season 3 of “Master of None” just exists, and intentionally so. After nearly four years to the day, the Netflix series created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang returned May 23 with “Moments in Love,” a five-episode arc that significantly shifts the narrative from the character of Dev (Ansari) to Denise (Lena Waithe).
Seasons 1 and 2 followed Dev’s adventures in New York City, with a two-episode sabbatical in Italy, as he navigates his career, relationships, friendships, aging and the ongoing struggle between passion and practicality.
While comedy was at the core of the first two seasons, the show never shied away from tragedy in its dissection of the inevitability of life. Most know Ansari as Tom Haverford in “Parks and Recreation,” but the mood of “Master of None” has always been more closely related to Ansari’s stand-up comedy. He’ll still make the audience crack up laughing, but only before making them consider the human condition first.
What separated “Master of None” from the myriad shows about thirtysomethings living life was its ambition. Whether it was the artful filmmaking (in episodes like “The Thief,” “New York, I Love You” and “Amarsi Un Po”), or thoughtful and bold writing (like the Emmy-winning “Parents” and “Thanksgiving”), the show eclipsed most of its peers.
Season 3 strips away the comedy, leans into the tragedy and goes nonstop with the beautiful filmmaking.
Ansari was still intimately involved, directing and co-writing (with Waithe) all five episodes, which were shot under COVID-19 restrictions in London at the beginning of 2021. Ansari, who directed six episodes during the first two seasons, shows his flourish alongside cinematographer Thimios Bakatakis (“The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” “The Lobster”) by making the mundanity of life compelling with just about every choice.
On the screen, however, Dev is only in two scenes this season, while the spotlight is instead illuminating Denise and her partner, Alicia (Naomi Ackie).
It appears as much time has passed in the show as it did in real life from Season 2. Denise, now the author of a successful debut novel, has seen her stock rise and is living in a gorgeous upstate New York hideaway that Jared Leto is probably renting out right now. Denise is struggling to write her follow-up book, as she traverses the sudden seriousness her relationship with Alicia has taken.
“Moments in Love” is as intimate as can be, and is the apex, so far, of mid-quarantine productions. It all comes down to the performances of Waite and Ackie, who are both up to the challenge. A handful of characters enter on the periphery, but at the center are the inner workings of Denise and Alicia’s relationship. And just when you think this is Denise’s story, Alicia gets a 50-minute episode all to herself. If it isn’t clear, this isn’t a happy marriage. As Denise’s star rises, her life around her begins to crumble.
A few months after Season 2 came out, back in August 2017, Ansari had a memorable Q&A with GQ’s Mark Anthony Green. Ansari was living abroad at the time, went fully analog except for checking texts, and was unsure about the future of “Master of None.”
This Ansari quote resonates in the context of Season 3 almost four years later: “Look, the conventional wisdom is you come off a win like I had with season two, now you can do another thing. But I’ve had that high, twice now, of making something I really care about, that I really believe in, that I’m really inspired by, and having people respond to it. I’d rather figure out other things in my life that I don’t feel as good about. I don’t feel as good about my personal life as I do my professional life.”
There was a lack of inspiration and desire to continue to produce and produce content, but it was right in front of him way back then: The rock in Ansari’s shoe in 2017 ended up being the central struggle for Season 3’s lead character.
“Moments in Love” is not the most fun hang. It’s a love child between “Marriage Story,” European cinema and Season 2’s “Thanksgiving,” which centered around Denise.” If the sometimes-gutting nature of the story isn’t a dealbreaker, the beauty of the writing and the visuals are as rewarding as anything on TV so far this year.
Warner Strausbaugh is a page designer for The Denver Gazette and columnist for Pikes Peak Newspapers. Contact him at warner.strausbaugh@gazette.com.