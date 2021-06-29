Boy Scouts of America Troop 17 scouts, from left, Garret Vliet, Christopher Hutton Smith, Garrett Polunci and Christopher McKee Smith, stand together after three of the four were conferred with the rank of Eagle on May 22 at the Woodmoor Community Center in Monument. Vliet was conferred September 2019. The May 22 event marked the completion of a promise the four made to each other over seven years ago.