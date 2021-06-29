MONUMENT • Four high school seniors kept a promise they made to each other seven years ago.
The Boys Scouts of America Troop 17 on May 22 held a Boy Scout Eagle Court of Honor at the Woodmoor Community Center, where Garrett Polunci, Christopher Hutton Smith and Christopher McKee Smith were each conferred with the rank of Eagle. Their friend Garret Vliet, who was conferred in September 2019, served as the master of ceremonies.
The event marked the completion of a pact the four Scouts had made to each other when they were 12 years old, when each of them joined the Boy Scouts of America. Their promise to each other was to lead and support each other through the coming years until they have all achieved the Eagle rank and to achieve the rank together.
The foursome’s journey to Eagle involved of embarking on high adventure camping trips, tackling merit badges and performing service projects. They shared challenges and struggles along the way but supported each other through them until reaching maturity.
“The experience of earning Eagle Scout alongside my friends was outstanding,” Polunci said. “We started our journey together just over seven years ago, and the achievement ahead seemed daunting.”
Polunci said the friends were able to fulfill their commitment through the leadership of others and their own determination.
“We worked together to plan camping trips, lead our troop and grow in our character,” he said. “It is an honor to achieve this rank with my friends.”
Each of these Eagles has his own leadership style; while one led from the podium providing vision and direction, another led by carrying out the weekly mission of the troop. One led organizing details, while another led managing from a patrol level. Each had different approaches, but all four were known to be driven in service and leadership.
Despite the high achievement all around, Polunci said the four friends don’t deserve the credit.
“There were countless adult leaders who worked tirelessly to ensure we had every opportunity to learn,” he said. “Additionally, our parents were dedicated to helping us reach our goals. Finally, older Scouts taught us valuable skills, and encouraged us to succeed. The culmination of these is all the support one could ask for.”
Polunci remembers two experiences over the past seven years which were particularly challenging, as well as being the most rewarding. As a Life Scout, he was tasked with leading the annual camping trip for new Scouts joining the troop. This involved planning every activity and finding the resources to make it happen.
“I had the help of other Scouts and adults to answer any questions, but it was a lot to orchestrate,” Polunci said. “However, it was very successful and I gained a lot of experience from leading others.”
Another challenge for him was his Eagle Scout project, to build an addition to the low ropes course at the Ponderosa Retreat Center in Larkspur. He set out to construct a large see-saw with a platform to hold upwards of 10 people. The planning process took a while and gathering the required resources took even longer, he said.
“Eventually, the day came for installation, and it went perfectly,” Polunci said. “The reward was not only finishing my last requirement but more importantly the skills I learned along the way.”