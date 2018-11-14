School News: Teamwork often results in significant school, life experiences
“Teamwork is the ability to work together toward a common vision. The ability to direct individual accomplishments toward organizational objectives. It is the fuel that allows common people to attain uncommon results.” - Andrew Carnegie
I graduated from high school in 1977, so you would think memories from this time period would have faded. This is not the case. School experiences are significant parts of forming who we become as adults. An experience that shaped my future was my participation in DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America). I enjoyed my individual successes in public speaking and marketing competitions, but collaborating with my DECA teammates in our merchandising events had the greatest impact on my development as a leader and collaborator. Not only did I learn more about business, professionalism, and community pride, I experienced the joy of sharing an experience and being part of a purposeful community working towards common goals. The success we felt as a team was always sweeter and more profound than any success I experienced an individual.
Participating on a team can be challenging as it requires relinquishing personal preferences to a bigger vision. Teamwork can require sitting out, cheering for others, and sometimes passing the baton to the teammate better positioned to lead us to success. It is easy to do what we want, but looking at the larger impact dictates that multiple voices be considered, heard, and accommodated.
I participate in the Tri-Lakes chapter of 100 Women Who Care, part of a national alliance which models the power of people coming together for the good of their community. When one of us donates $100 to a cause, it makes a difference. When 100 of us combine our $100 donations, the impact multiplies. Our Tri-Lakes chapter has approximately 50 members contributing to local nonprofit organizations. Twice a year, we gather and hear presentations from local nonprofits. Then, we vote on a recipient for the group’s cumulative donation. Last month, we heard from one of our high schools discussing the merits of the Sources of Strength program. This staff member didn’t ask for the funding for her school’s program; she explained that the funding would be used for the other high school as they had the funding need. I saw this as a beautiful example of seeing the bigger picture: she considered the needs of all students. The group chose to support this effort. It wasn’t everyone’s first choice, but again, coming together as a group or a community doesn’t always mean we get our preference.
As a member of a purposeful community, I choose how I will participate and contribute to reaching our common goals. Helen Keller said, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” I value joining with Lewis-Palmer School District 38 staff, parents, and community members to ensure that our students have the very best school experience. This is an important example of the great work we do together.
Karen Brofft serves as superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38. For more information on the local school district, visit lewispalmer.org.