School News: Parent, community input impact Lewis-Palmer School District 38 decisions
In our role of educating the children of this community, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 realizes it is important to hear the community’s preferences; therefore, we continue to host community information events while seeking new means of interacting and listening.
Early in December, we opened a “new-to-us” platform, which enabled the entire community to provide feedback, see other community members’ thoughts, and rate the ideas. Thank you to those of you who participated in D-38’s recent Thoughtexchange event and shared insights about what we needed to learn from the outcome of the November election. We heard that our ballot language was not very clear. You may access more information regarding top thoughts and themes at lewispalmer.thoughtexchange.com/december-2018.
Thank you also to those of you who attended our Dec. 5 D-38 Deliberates regarding preschool consolidation vs. on-site programming. We heard that our community prefers site-based preschool programming. Plans for the 2019-20 school year reflect this preference.
In light of our failed ballot proposal, which requested funding for a new elementary school and the conversion of Bear Creek Elementary back to its original function as a middle school, we are preparing for the 2019-20 school year and figuring out classroom spaces for our students. The steady stream of new homes in the Tri-Lakes area continues bringing new families and students. Due to this growth, many D-38 schools will have modular buildings on site for the 2019-20 school year. These portable buildings will allow us to accommodate our increased number of students and provide appropriate programming.
Immediately after the November election, D-38 began researching which schools needed extra classrooms and if modular buildings could fit on those locations. We also looked at access to utilities. During the December board meeting, the Board approved leasing modulars for Lewis-Palmer Middle School and for three elementary schools (Bear Creek, Lewis-Palmer, and Ray Kilmer). The modulars will house four additional classrooms at LPMS and BCES and two additional classrooms at LPES and RKES.
Additional preparations for the 2019-20 school year include changes in our open enrollment capabilities. Preschool through eighth grade will be closed to all new out-of-district enrollment. Siblings of currently open-enrolled students will be considered based on program capacity. Current out-of-district open-enrolled elementary students moving to middle school will need to apply for open enrollment; enrollment will be granted based on program capacity. Current out-of-district open-enrolled high-school students will be allowed to open enroll. Both high schools will remain open to new out-of-district students based on program capacity. Enrollment information is available at lewispalmer.org/enroll.
D-38 will host additional opportunities to hear from parents and the community over the next few months. Information regarding these events will be available at lewispalmer.org/announcements and in this column. You may also email D-38 at info@lewispalmer.org to request information regarding upcoming events.
Karen Brofft serves as superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38. For more information on the local school district, visit lewispalmer.org.