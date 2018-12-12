School News: Lewis-Palmer School District wants to know your opinions
“Everyone wants to participate in decisions that affect them; fewer and fewer people will accept decisions dictated by someone else.”
- Roger Fisher, William Ury, Bruce Patton, “Getting to Yes”
The results of the November election caused us to reflect on ways we missed the mark in regards to informing our community about the impact local growth has had on our district and the need for an additional elementary school. We realize that traditional means of networking and communicating did not get the information out to all constituents and that many people did not know where or how to find accurate information. In light of this realization, Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is utilizing a new way to obtain feedback from the Tri-Lakes community regarding the outcome of the November bond and mill levy override election. We are using a tool called Thoughtexchange to receive your insights.
Other school districts around the country have used the Thoughtexchange platform and had good results. For example, Dr. Ayindé Rudolph, a superintendent in California, said, “We wanted to hear from everyone: our silent majorities and our most vocal opponents and supporters. We wanted to give everyone a chance to share their thoughts.” According to Rudolph, their partnership with Thoughtexchange resulted in “a process where people felt like their voices were heard and they were acknowledged.”
Thoughtexchange allows individuals to share their thoughts, consider and rate the thoughts of others, and learn what is important to the community. Thoughtexchange keeps all thoughts and responses confidential. In other words, the personal information of who provided each thought and who assigned what rating is not shared. This innovative, anonymous conversation platform has the potential to improve the way we share ideas and consider one another’s thinking.
We invite all Tri-Lakes community members to provide responses to the question, “What are some important things we need to learn from the outcome of the recent bond and mill levy override election?” There are three ways to contribute responses. You may participate online at my.thoughtexchange.com/#127607201, via text (text the 9-digit code 127-607-201 to the phone number 728-55 to get a link), or on the Thoughtexchange mobile app (download the Thoughtexchange app; use the code 127-607-201).
Your thoughts and ratings will provide a way for District 38 to learn what is important to you and our community. The themes we see in the community’s responses will assist us in addressing the issues we missed and provide us with information about better serving you, our students, and this community.
We want to hear your thoughts. Your participation is crucial and valued. This exchange is open to all Tri-Lakes community members through Sunday. Please take the time to thoughtfully participate, and please share this information with your friends and neighbors in the area. If you know someone who needs assistance accessing the technology necessary to participate, we can help. Contact info@lewispalmer.org. More information about Thoughtexchange is available at thoughtexchange.com.
Karen Brofft serves as superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38. For more information on the local school district, visit lewispalmer.org.