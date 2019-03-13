School News: Lewis-Palmer School District 38 hires quality staff to serve the Tri-Lakes community
“Our progress as a nation can be no swifter than our progress in education. The human mind is our fundamental resource.”
- President John F. Kennedy
Spring is hiring season in education. Two weeks ago, we hired two new principals. Palmer Ridge High School Principal Gary Gabel and Prairie Winds Elementary School Principal Aileen Finnegan are retiring at the end of this school year.
Our new principal of Prairie Winds Elementary School is Alicia Welch. Alicia joins us with more than 20 years of experience in education. She has served as principal of Global Village Academy in Colorado Springs since 2013. Prior to that, her roles included learning coach, Title 1 coordinator, kindergarten teacher, and fifth-grade teacher. Alicia believes that “an educator’s mission is to make school enjoyable and exciting; if students look forward to attending school, they will want to learn.”
Our new principal of Palmer Ridge High School is Dr. Terry Bramschreiber. He has served as assistant principal at Discovery Canyon Campus High School since 2009. Prior to that, some of the roles Terry filled over the course of his 25 years in education included dean of students, middle and high school science teacher, science department chair, district mentor teacher, district strategic planning facilitator, and certified TAP (Teacher Advancement Program) evaluator. Terry values “helping multiple stakeholders come to consensus about new ideas and strategies while preserving the culture” that makes a school unique.
Last week during a work session, the LPSD Board of Education chose three finalists for the superintendent position created by my retirement at the end of this year. The finalists are: Dr. Josh J. Middleton (Middleton, Idaho), Dr. Matthew J. Mann (Pleasanton, Texas) and Dr. Kenneth Christopher “K.C.” Somers (Aurora).
The board is working with the Colorado Association of School Boards (CASB) to fill the position. According to CASB: “Finding the right superintendent to lead a school district is one of the most important — and most difficult — tasks for a school board.” Finalist interviews are this week. Finalists will interview with three teams prior to interviewing with the school board. The three teams will be led by a D-38 administrator and consist of administrators from each school, teachers from each school, parent representatives, and a community representative. We received and reviewed more than 60 applications for the superintendent interview committees. Individuals were selected for interview teams based on participation in D-38 and in the community in order to represent K-12 education as well as a cross-section of the community. The school board will announce the new superintendent on Monday.
We are in the middle of the hiring process for the chief financial officer position open in light of Assistant Superintendent Cheryl Wangeman’s retirement. We also are gearing up the process of hiring teachers and support staff for the fall as many of them are retiring or moving. D-38 will continue hiring the most qualified staff to best serve this community.
Karen Brofft serves as superintendent of Lewis-Palmer School District 38. For more information on the local school district, visit lewispalmer.org.