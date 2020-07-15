There’s been a lot of talk in recent weeks about possible changes to the names of iconic professional sports franchises. The two most often mentioned are the National Football League’s Washington Redskins and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians.
According to a poll conducted by the Washington Post in 2016, nine of 10 Native Americans interviewed said they were not offended by the Redskins’ nickname and did not support a name change. I suspect a poll done today would have similar results.
The cancel culture crowd of 2020 has other ideas. Many want history to be rewritten, usually to suit their narrative. That's scary. The United States is the greatest country in the world, but we're not perfect. Nobody is.
I thought it would be fun to look at some of the nicknames/mascots of local high schools, and some from around the state. Topping my list are the Alamosa Mean Moose and Haxtun Fightin’ Bulldogs. Rounding out my Top 10 are the Wheat Ridge Farmers, Hoehne Farmers, Sargent Farmers, Brush Beetdiggers. Fort Collins Lambkins, Aspen Skiers, Rocky Ford Meloneers and Vail Mountain Gore Rangers.
High schools built in the last 30-40 years have tended to go with relatively uncontroversial mascots. Some local examples are the Palmer Ridge Bears, Discovery Canyon Thunder, The Classical Academy Titans, Mesa Ridge Grizzlies, Pine Creek Eagles, Sand Creek Scorpions and Vista Ridge Wolves.
The city’s oldest high school is Palmer (originally Colorado Springs). My research found that the Terror in Palmer Terrors was not always a reference to a scary-looking eagle. In 1945, a Native American student at Colorado Springs High School (it was changed to Palmer in 1959 when Wasson opened) named Don Willis designed Eaglebeak, an awesome caricature of a fictitious Indian chieftain. The school’s nickname was born.
But in the mid-1980s, a Colorado Springs political hopeful urged the school to get rid of Eaglebeak. The original Eaglebeak logo was eliminated and the school had no logo from 1986-91. A new logo, also called Eaglebeak, emerged in 1992. The political hopeful – who lost – later apologized for creating the uproar.
I flipped through the CHSAA directory and put together a list of all the high school mascot names in our state that reference Native Americans. Here it is:
Cheyenne Mountain Indians, Arickaree Indians, Centaurus Warriors, Central Grand Junction Warriors, Far Northeast Montebello Indians, Frederick Warriors, Kiowa Indians, LaVeta Redskins, Lamar Savages, Longmont Warriors, Loveland Indians, Weldon Valley Warriors, Strasburg Indians, Mountain Valley Indians and Montrose Indians.
I love that there are four high schools in our state named after the four presidents depicted on Mount Rushmore: Abraham Lincoln Lancers (Denver), George Washington Patriots (Denver), Thomas Jefferson Spartans (Denver) and Roosevelt Roughriders (Johnstown), in honor of Theodore Roosevelt.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.