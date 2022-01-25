This week is National School Choice Week, and Colorado governor Jared Polis has also named Jan. 23-29 as Colorado School Choice Week.
Colorado’s Public Schools of Choice Law gives allows students to enroll in state school districts “for which they are not zoned,” states the Colorado Department of Education website. It’s also called Open Enrollment.
I grew up attending public schools in Pennsylvania, where I was assigned to the schools according to geography — where I lived. That “choice” was made for you, unless your family opted to pay for private school. Homeschooling and charter schools weren’t prevalent at that time. So, as a relative newcomer to Colorado, I find the concept of open enrollment in public schools a bit perplexing.
It must also seem a bit overwhelming to parents. That’s why there are more than 460 events planned in Colorado communities this week to raise awareness about education options including public, charter, magnet, private, online and homeschool.
“The goal of the week’s celebrations is to raise awareness about educational opportunities, bringing parents from every background and income level clear and hope-filled information about their learning options,” stated a recent release from Gov. Polis’ office.
In Lewis-Palmer School District 38, Choice Enrollment/Open Enrollment happens every January “for the upcoming school year for students entering kindergarten through 12th grade. This is the process by which in-district and non-resident families may be granted authorization to enroll students in a school other than their assigned neighborhood school,” states lewispalmer.org.
This year, School Choice Week is a bigger deal than before because after nearly two years of school disruptions, alternating from classroom to online learning, and other challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, many families are considering switching schools.
Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week, describes the three biggest changes affecting education across the U.S.:
School choice opportunities have broadened over the last generation. That means parents have more options for where to send their children to school. For example: traditional public schools have adopted more flexible enrollment policies. Charter school laws have passed in 45 states, including Colorado. More families are aware they can choose public magnet programs, where kids receive education with a special focus, like STEM or the arts. Today, some Colorado students are able to receive scholarships to help fund their tuition at private schools. Plus, a growing number of Colorado families are choosing homeschooling.
A second game-changer since when we were kids is that there’s now more community support for making school choices. There are also more resources for parents to help them find schools and learning environments that meet their children’s needs. Campanella worked in K-12 education for more than 15 years; over that time, he sawdozens of parent-focused organizations spring up to shine a spotlight on learning options in local communities. From helping parents find scholarships to private schools, to helping them figure out the process of transferring to public school outside of their zone, to offering bilingual application assistance, grassroots organizations are cutting the stress out of school searching. Visit schoolchoiceweek.com/colorado to find community organizations in Colorado. Keep in mind that parents cite word-of-mouth as a key factor in what school they choose. This means you have the power to help others in your commnity by sharing your own school experiences.
A plethora of online learning environments have developed since our school days. These online schooling options are more comprehensive and focused than the emergency remote learning that many families experienced during the pandemic. For example, Colorado offers several free, full-time online learning options for students, like Colorado Connections Academy, Colorado Virtual Academy, Colorado Preparatory Academy, Destinations Career Academy of Colorado, Pikes Peak Online School, and GOAL Academy.
According to Campanella, school choice allows parents opportunities to find a free or inexpensive education that’s best for their child.
“Since every child is unique, the ‘best’ school for your child may look different than the ‘best’ school for your neighbor’s child,” states schoolchoiceweek.com, where you can find more information on this week’s events and school choice in Colorado.
