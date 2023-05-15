The Lewis Palmer School District’s participation in its capital recovery and investment program is expected to see completion of scope of work towards the end of the summer.

The School District 38 Board of Education heard an update from Schneider Electric May 2 at the district learning center in Monument. D-38 contracted Schneider Electric to perform energy and cost saving updates to its facilities as well as security construction in district schools.

The district’s contract with Schneider Electric and its capital recovery and reinvestment program was approved in June 2021 and Schneider Electric construction of security vestibules in district schools broke ground at Bear Creek, Prairie Winds and Lewis-Palmer Elementary schools on June 21. The vestibules and additional walls for that scope of the project were completed the following August when summer construction came to a close.

The remaining scope of work for the contract included upgrading the automation systems at most buildings which has been performed over the course of the last almost two years, upgrading interior, exterior and parking lot lighting to LED at all buildings as well as converting bathroom fixtures to low flow and electrical modifications.

Also included were a handful of upgrades and modifications to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning at Prairie Winds and Bear Creek Elementary schools, Lewis-Palmer Middle School and Lewis-Palmer High School.

The May 2 update, presented primarily by Schneider Electric’s Colorado Program Manager William Benish, included cost savings to date as well as the remaining scope of work to be done and the timeline for it.

Board secretary Theresa Philips suggested at the completion of the scope for board members and other stakeholders to see the completed work first hand.

“Given the investment and the monies that went into it initially that are taxpayer dollars, maybe we open it up to the community to give a hands on tour of sorts,” Phillips said.

Board treasurer Ron Schwartz asked for a graph to be created for the next update which shows when the district’s investment in the program shows a return of savings which can be then used towards the benefit of students, staff and other areas. He noted the initial investment of $1.8 million made by the district already had non-monetary value in the immediate construction of the security vestibules district-wide.

“The fact that we were able to build these vestibules in a very short window of time and not have to ask anybody else for other money is huge,” Schwartz said. “We’ve been so fortunate to not have an incident but that doesn’t mean we won’t and the more we can do on the prevention side, the more deference exists, the better off we likely are. That is a very small investment to make for that outcome.”

Over the 20-year savings term guaranteed by Schneider Electric, the district is expected to save over $9.8 million in energy costs.