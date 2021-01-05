Well, congratulations, everyone, we did it: we survived the year 2020 — which I am absolutely convinced lasted far longer than the standard 365 days.
Unfortunately, I am not sure 2021 is going to feel all that different — at least not for a while. The brutal reality is that our country is still in the trenches, battling a horrific pandemic that has killed over 339,000 people in the United States, that daily is currently claiming the lives of more Americans than the 9/11 or Pearl Harbor attacks. If that weren’t enough, we still, two months after the presidential election, are experiencing extreme political division throughout our nation, fueled by a president who hurls disinformation and untruths across the internet and airwaves. As we enter the new year, we are in bad shape as a country, to put it mildly.
Still, here we are. I generally love the idea of a new year — a chance to make a fresh start, to turn over a new leaf, to begin again, to improve. This year, though, any sort of resolution or self improvement plan seems like a lot. It feels insanely heavy and burdensome, one more thing to add to an already weighty load. Oh, I know many who will manage to pick up some personal resolutions anyway, those indefatigable heavy lifters; I am sure I will soon hear all about it on social media. These are the same virtuous individuals who have viewed the whole of quarantine as a shiny opportunity for productivity and growth. It is commendable, to be sure, and, honestly, I’m more than a little envious of such pluck.
This is not me, though — at least not right now. And if it’s not you, either, I want you to know it is OK; more than OK, in fact. Friends, we have been shouldering the weight of this global tragedy for over nine months now, and, personally, I’m just a little bit tired. Our bodies and our souls have been fighting to protect ourselves and keep our loved ones safe. Our hearts and our minds are working overtime, sorting through grief and anger and terror and trauma — often within the same day, sometimes within the same hour. We try to keep up on the news, to be informed and aware, and yet not too aware, not too anxious. We vacillate between feelings of immense love for our family and intense annoyance, wanting one moment to hold them close and never let go, and another to run for the hills and never return.
Am I my best self right now? Am I living my best life? Am I sloughing off unhealthy habits by the minute? Am I choosing best practices in all areas of my life? Not by a mile. Oh, I wish I were a better “me” right now, I really do. I wish I were drinking less alcohol and losing weight rather than gaining it. I wish I was watching less television, and reading stacks of books instead. I wish I was writing every day, and exercising more, too. I wish I wasn’t so anxious, and generally more pleasant to be around.
Still, if I were going to choose just one thing about myself to improve in 2021, one goal to focus on, it would be to let myself off the dang hook. To be kinder to myself and more nurturing. To stop scowling every time I caught a glimpse of my slightlypudgier self in the mirror. To stop feeling so guilty when the “Are you still watching?” message appears after the 12th consecutive “Survivor” episode on Netflix. To stop comparing myself to those hyper-productive souls on my Facebook feed: the saints who, in the midst of a global pandemic and political unrest, have miraculously lost weight, composed a musical, and Marie Kondo-ed their entire homes — all while homeschooling their seven children and working full-time.
My goal for 2021 is to say to myself, ‘Hey, you are surviving. You are tired and worn down, but you’re still getting out of bed (at least most of the time). Your coping mechanisms aren’t the greatest, but they’re not the worst, either. You are making your way through something that is really, really hard. Honestly, you’re doing pretty well. Just keep hanging in there, doing whatever you need to do to survive, one day at a time, OK?’
That’s my hope for you, too, dear friends: may your new year be filled with bushels full of self-compassion. May you smile at yourself in the mirror, knowing that you are doing more than OK. May you graciously lower the bar, and let go of all unreasonable expectations for grand achievements. May you be kind and loving to yourself, even if there is a little more of you than there was at this time last year. And may you never allow yourself to be shamed by Netflix asking “Are you still watching?”
Peace, dear reader, and happy 2021!
